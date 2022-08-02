Report: Naomi Judd’s Final Will Did Not Include Wynonna, Ashley Judd

Read on tasteofcountry.com
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Why Naomi Judd may have cut Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd out of will
Naomi Judd left her daughters, performers Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, out of her will according to multiple reports. The country singer died by suicide in April at age 76. Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her $25 million estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors "in the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve," the document reads.
‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Reveals Huge News After Lengthy Absence From Show
Robin Roberts, host of ABC’s Good Morning America, shared news on Instagram after her lengthy absence from the show. She revealed that she’s been on vacation but she’ll be back on Monday morning. “It’s time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is...
Ashley Judd Speaks About Life After Her Mother’s Death And How She’s Forgiven Her
Ashley Judd is opening up about her childhood and the death of her mother, Naomi Judd. Naomi died by suicide on April 30. Ashley and her sister Wynonna have previously opened up about their “dysfunctional family” in previous memoirs and interviews. Now, Ashley said that she has forgiven her late mother for it all.
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed
CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
WATCH: Dolly Parton Hilariously Performed ‘All Shook Up’ Doing Her Best Elvis Presley Impression
Dolly Parton always puts on a show. She always has. Whether it’s her unexpected musicianship on display or her timeless humor, she always has something up her sleeve to entertain. In a classic clip, we get Dolly Parton “goofing on Elvis.”. It’s from an HBO special that she...
Superfan Cole Swindell Got to Sing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ Live With Tim McGraw [Watch]
For some artists, the biggest moment in their career is made possible by another artist. It could be a dream duet, an invitation into the Grand Ole Opry, or simply a chance to sing with them on stage. Recently, Cole Swindell's dream came true as Tim McGraw — or Tim...
Jana Kramer’s Grandfather, Jim Kauffman, Has Died: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’
Jana Kramer is mourning the loss of her grandfather, Jim Kauffman. The singer shared a tribute to her grandpa on social media on Wednesday (July 20), sharing a string of photos and videos featuring Kauffman. Many of her memories also feature her grandmother, Marge Kauffman; the pair were together for more than seven decades.
Tim McGraw’s Youngest Daughter Reimagines a Timeless Pat Benatar Hit [Watch]
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey recently sat at the piano to recreate a Grammy-winning classic rock song. Her moody version is on brand for the music she's been letting trickle out on social media. It also begs a very interesting question. When will the country singer and his daughter —...
Ashley McBryde Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton’s Home
Imagine reading a headline that says, "Dolly Parton's House Burns Down After Ashley McBryde Microwave Mishap." Perhaps that's a bit dramatic, but it almost happened!. The "Martha Divine" singer was happy to divulge some of her most embarrassing moments while doing an interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly at the Faster Horses Festival. The biggest whoopsie-daisy had to be her experience house-sitting for Parton and that she neglected to read the instructions on a Bagel Bites box.
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Barbara Mandrell has surprise appearance at Grand Ole Opry 25 years after retirement
Barbara Mandrell returned to the Grand Ole Opry House stage, alongside Carrie Underwood, for the first time since her retirement 35 years ago.
Tyler Childers, Sierra Hull & More to Pay Tribute to John Anderson on Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the influence and music of the incomparable John Anderson on August 6. A number of artists will take the stage with John during the showcase, including Dan Auerbach and Tyler Childers, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Cook, and more. The celebration will take place one day after the August 5 release of John’s new album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.
