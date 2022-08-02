A Poplar Bluff man has been taken into custody in connection to multiple pursuits. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that the first pursuit occurred Monday night at around 11:30 pm. Officers were dispatched to an area on Spring Street in reference to a subject trying to get into parked vehicles. When the officers arrived, the subject fled the area in a passenger vehicle, nearly striking two patrol cars. Officers chased the subject until the pursuit was terminated due to high speeds and vehicle traffic. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Kristopher Campbell. He has an active felony warrant out of Colorado for robbery with intent to kill. Shortly before 11:30 am on Tuesday, officers observed Campbell on north Westwood Boulevard and another pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end after approximately 36 minutes on Highway 67 near the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E Headquarters. Officers reportedly observed Campbell using suspected illegal narcotics before the arrest. He has been charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, felony resisting arrest, and other traffic violations. He has been lodged into the Butler County Justice Center.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO