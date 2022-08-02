Norfolk Southern's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

Read on www.benzinga.com
Barclays Maintains Underweight Rating for Choice Hotels Intl: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Choice Hotels Intl CHH and raise its price target from $107.00 to $108.00. Shares of Choice Hotels Intl are trading down 0.95% over the last 24 hours, at $113.23 per share. A move to $108.00 would account for a 4.62% decline...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Mid Penn Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mid Penn Bancorp MPB. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 per share. On Tuesday, Mid Penn Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vale Stock In The Last 20 Years
Vale VALE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.75%. Currently, Vale has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion. Buying $100 In VALE: If an investor had bought $100 of VALE stock 20 years ago, it...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In West Pharmaceutical Servs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
West Pharmaceutical Servs WST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.3%. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Servs has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion. Buying $1000 In WST: If an investor had bought $1000 of WST stock...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KnowBe4
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on KnowBe4 KNBE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Twilio, Monster Beverage And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT fell 33.5% to $12.14 after the company issued weak sales forecast and announced a $40 million share repurchase program. JP Morgan and Stifel also downgraded the stock. Funko, Inc. FNKO dipped 15.7% to $22.50 following Q2 results. Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH fell 15.6% to $24.74 after...
Why Cooper-Standard Is Trading Higher By 70%, Here Are 81 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares jumped 88.8% to $3.9650 after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS rose 70.4% to $8.57 following better-than-expected Q2 results. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares jumped 66.6% to $0.5498. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New...
Recap: Starwood Property Trust Q2 Earnings
Starwood Property Trust STWD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Starwood Property Trust reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $34.72 million from the same period last year.
