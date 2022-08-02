Private lawsuits may be crucial to enforcing AB5, labor attorney says

Read on www.freightwaves.com
Sen. Cruz grills DOJ official on lack of prosecutions for protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz grilled a top Justice Department official Wednesday over the lack of arrests made by law enforcement while protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year. "Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507 making it a crime to...
“Come on, Kyrsten”: Koch network pleads with Sinema to kill Manchin’s climate deal
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Koch network, headed by billionaire oil and gas tycoon Charles Koch, is mobilizing its vast resources in an effort to convince holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to tank the Democratic Party's new reconciliation package ahead of a possible vote this week.
Judge grants Whitmer's temporary restraining order, blocking prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban
A judge has granted Whitmer’s temporary restraining order on Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion in the wake of an Appeals Court ruling saying prosecutors could enforce the ban. Whitmer said: “I am grateful for this relief, however temporary…”
Culp demands police investigation over apparent early primary results
(The Center Square) – Loren Culp, a Republican candidate in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District race, couldn’t believe it when he saw primary election results posted Sunday night on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. The numbers put out on July 31 ranked incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican as...
Democrats Don't Care Whether Banning 'Assault Weapons' Is Constitutional
A week before the House of Representatives approved a ban on "assault weapons," a federal judge in Denver explained why such laws are unlikely to pass constitutional muster. House Democrats either were not paying attention or did not care, because they view the Second Amendment as an outmoded provision that imposes no meaningful limits on gun control.
Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today
Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
Biden's IRS getting $80B from taxpayers to go after small businesses, Grover Norquist warns
Grover Norquist, the Americans for Tax Reform President, discussed the IRS targeting small businesses after securing $80 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act, arguing the agency is "massively increasing their ability to audit" during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. GROVER NORQUIST: They want to take $80 billion from...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Senate candidate, said sanctuary cities make ‘everybody safer’
A 2016 clip of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman claiming that sanctuary cities "make everybody safer" and that "immigrants commit crime at a far lower rate than native-born people" is receiving renewed attention as the U.S. Senate race heats up between him and Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. Speaking at West...
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Corporate America strikes back
Corporate America has launched a two-pronged, eleventh-hour assault on Democrats' reconciliation package by targeting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the one person that big business hopes can stop — or modify — the $740 billion bill. Why it matters: If successful, the barrage of paid media and personal phone...
TuSimple sees no change in business model in wake of safety probe
TuSimple co-founder and CEO Xiaodi Hou on Tuesday responded to concerns from financial analysts on potential repercussions of a safety investigation following an April 6 crash involving one of its driverless trucks. “This was an incident with a correctable flaw, not a material change to our business model,” Hou asserted...
Texas keeps pressure on DC as more migrant buses arrive near US Capitol
Texas is continuing its campaign to get the federal government's attention as more illegal migrants arrive at the nation's capital from Texas by bus. The latest busload of migrants from Texas arrived in D.C. late Tuesday night. Texas has said they have sent least 5,100 migrants to the nation's capital.
New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis
“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
Senate Democrats' climate and tax bill could have major effects on electric vehicle market, energy
Senate Democrats' climate and tax legislation got a second wind when Senator Joe Manchin agreed to support it. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with New York Times business reporter Jack Ewing about how it could make electric vehicles more accessible and lower people's energy bills.
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FreightWaves Classics: Midwestern tour “sold” farmers on using trucks
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. Horse-drawn wagons remained in use well into the 1920s – particularly in smaller towns and rural areas. But the...
Pro-Trump Activists Swamp Election Officials With Sprawling Records Requests
(Reuters) - Pro-Trump operatives are flooding local officials with public-records requests to seek evidence for the former president’s false stolen-election claims and to gather intelligence on voting machines and voters, adding to the chaos rocking the U.S. election system. The Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Arizona, an election battleground...
Gun Violence Starts with Inequity. Let's Start There | Opinion
Black and brown communities are literally dying because they're being systemically denied economic opportunity.
Far-Right Group Oath Keepers Had Capitol Riot Witnesses On Death List
A member of the far-right organization, The Oath Keepers, revealed the names listed on what federal prosecutors say was a death list that included witnesses who testified to the Jan. 6 commission. Raw Story reports a retired FBI section chief who prosecutors say held a leadership role in the Oath...
Border Patrol Agents Are Trashing Sikh Asylum-Seekers’ Turbans
Gurjodh Singh was leaning against a rusted vehicle barrier — planted like a giant jack in the sand — at the end of the line of migrants. It is late July, and about 400 people seeking asylum are waiting alongside a gap in the border fence as dawn breaks over the sky in southern Arizona.
