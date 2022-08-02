Read on www.mystateline.com
Brief Break from the Humidity, 90s Possible This Weekend
You can say we dodged a bullet Wednesday as our temperatures were greatly affected by the showers and storms from earlier in the day. The humidity however crept right back up to Florida-like levels once yesterday’s rain came to a close. Thankfully, a cold front sliding through this morning...
Non-severe funnel clouds Thursday evening
Funnel clouds occurred over parts of northern Illinois Thursday evening outside of Sublette and Paw Paw, IL (Lee County) along an old frontal boundary that stalled south the Stateline. The combination of a lake breeze boundary moving inland from Lake Michigan, along with high amounts of moisture along I-88, caused cumulus clouds to grow in height, producing a few isolated showers across DeKalb and Lee counties.
Storms possible through Wednesday afternoon
We have had a break from the heat and humidity for some time but that did change as early as the start of our work week but today is one of the warmest days we have seen in some time. Similar to yesterday but we are tracking showers and storms so no sunshine like yesterday. Overnight lows early this morning only dropped to 73 degrees making it the warmest record low. This broke our previous warm record low of 66 degrees which was set all the way back in 1912.
Muggy conditions continue, Storm chances return
It is noticeably warmer and more humid outside today than what we have had the last several days. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 80s with dew points climbing into the 70s in most Stateline areas. Big changes are underway for our overnight lows as well...
Storm threat returns Wednesday
Thunderstorms are likely to return to the Stateline Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in from the northwest late Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Ahead of the front both moisture and temperatures will increase, holding on to the heat and humidity for the afternoon. However, temperatures Wednesday will be determined on how quickly cloud cover moves in during the morning. For most, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, but the heat index for some could reach the upper 90s, to near 100 degrees. This would be especially true for areas southeast of Rockford.
Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short supply
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified
Jo Daviess Co. 911 calls rerouted to Whiteside Co. due to outage
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is rerouting all 911 calls due to a telephone network outage that is affecting both 911 and administrative lines. According to the sheriff’s office, 911 calls are being rerouted to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.
Body recovered from Rock River
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds of jobs
Are These 5 Popular Chocolate Chip Cookies the Best in Rockford?
Besides grandma's house, where around Rockford will you find the most amazing chocolate chip cookies? You might find some new favorites on this list. No matter how you like them, big or small, crunchy or soft, fresh out of the oven, or fresh out of the fridge, there is no cookie as loved as much.
After Being Closed for 4 Years, It’s Tee Time Once Again at One Popular Illinois Golf Course
When my family began to consider moving from our house in Rockford a couple of years ago, Westlake Village in Winnebago, Illinois was one of the neighborhoods we were very interested in. Not only is it a great community, but Westlake Village residents also have access to a small lake, pool, beach, and even a golf course...until the course closed in 2018.
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship and the men's Illinois Open
Really Love Aldi? Illinois Aldi Offers Prize Of In-Store Wedding
If you're anything like me, and I know I am, your first thought was probably that the winning couple will have to wrap and carry out all of their own presents themselves after they shove a quarter into their wedding cart. Although it is entirely possible that your reaction was...
No injuries after car fire on Flagg Road Monday afternoon
ROCHELLE — No injuries resulted from a car fire on East Flagg Road on Monday afternoon, Rochelle Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Good said. A single occupant of a GMC Acadia was driving west on Flagg Road at 4:03 p.m. Monday when he noticed smoke coming from his dash and a passerby called 911 reporting flames coming from the underside of the car, Good said. The driver pulled into the Flagg Center Church of God at 13741 E. Flagg Road and exited the vehicle safety.
