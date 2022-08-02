ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Brief Break from the Humidity, 90s Possible This Weekend

You can say we dodged a bullet Wednesday as our temperatures were greatly affected by the showers and storms from earlier in the day. The humidity however crept right back up to Florida-like levels once yesterday’s rain came to a close. Thankfully, a cold front sliding through this morning...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Non-severe funnel clouds Thursday evening

Funnel clouds occurred over parts of northern Illinois Thursday evening outside of Sublette and Paw Paw, IL (Lee County) along an old frontal boundary that stalled south the Stateline. The combination of a lake breeze boundary moving inland from Lake Michigan, along with high amounts of moisture along I-88, caused cumulus clouds to grow in height, producing a few isolated showers across DeKalb and Lee counties.
SUBLETTE, IL
MyStateline.com

Storms possible through Wednesday afternoon

We have had a break from the heat and humidity for some time but that did change as early as the start of our work week but today is one of the warmest days we have seen in some time. Similar to yesterday but we are tracking showers and storms so no sunshine like yesterday. Overnight lows early this morning only dropped to 73 degrees making it the warmest record low. This broke our previous warm record low of 66 degrees which was set all the way back in 1912.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Muggy conditions continue, Storm chances return

It is noticeably warmer and more humid outside today than what we have had the last several days. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 80s with dew points climbing into the 70s in most Stateline areas. Big changes are underway for our overnight lows as well...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
MyStateline.com

Storm threat returns Wednesday

Thunderstorms are likely to return to the Stateline Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in from the northwest late Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Ahead of the front both moisture and temperatures will increase, holding on to the heat and humidity for the afternoon. However, temperatures Wednesday will be determined on how quickly cloud cover moves in during the morning. For most, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, but the heat index for some could reach the upper 90s, to near 100 degrees. This would be especially true for areas southeast of Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash in Rockford causes delays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short supply

Bubbly beverages may be hard to come by soon as the nation faces a carbon dioxide shortage. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
DIXON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices
MyStateline.com

Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified

Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Body recovered from Rock River

A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
MyStateline.com

Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds of jobs

Tyson Foods, Inc., broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million expansion project in the Metro East. Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old Chicago girl struck by lightning. Drunk driver...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

No injuries after car fire on Flagg Road Monday afternoon

ROCHELLE — No injuries resulted from a car fire on East Flagg Road on Monday afternoon, Rochelle Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Good said. A single occupant of a GMC Acadia was driving west on Flagg Road at 4:03 p.m. Monday when he noticed smoke coming from his dash and a passerby called 911 reporting flames coming from the underside of the car, Good said. The driver pulled into the Flagg Center Church of God at 13741 E. Flagg Road and exited the vehicle safety.
ROCHELLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy