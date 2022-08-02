Read on whtc.com
Arthur Wyma
Arthur Wyma age 94, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Art was born in Grand Rapids on June 13, 1928, and graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 1946 and Calvin College in 1950. He was a charter member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church and an active and faithful member there for over 50 years. He taught in Christian schools for 40 years, beginning in a two-room school in San Diego and ending with 36 years at Holland Christian High School in Holland, where he is remembered for directing the student’s magazine sales campaign which kept Holland Christian equipped with all the latest educational equipment. He also did the early development of the De Graaf Nature Center.
Joan O’Shea
Joan Frances (Glander) O’Shea, age 88 of Holland passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022. She is survived by her children: Louis (Cathy) LeBeau of Dickson, TN, Michael (Debbie) LeBeau of Sacramento, CA, Steve (Nancy) LeBeau of North Highland, CA, Elizabeth (Paul) Lemley of Commerce Township, MI, Thomas (Brenda) LeBeau of Fort Townsen, OK, Susan (Brian) McGrail of Clinton Township, MI, and Robert (Nancy) Richardson of Zeeland, MI. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and her siblings Roberta Draft of MI, Janet Miller of KS, and Lynn Koury of MI.
Holland Police Log August 3-4, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Zeeland Police Incident Log July 28-August 2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
Police searching for Wayland man missing since Thursday morning
WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — In Allegan County, Wayland Police are looking for a man who’s been missing since Thursday morning, August 4. Authorities say 63-year-old Ronald Jensen was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking away from his home at Windsor Woods Trailer Park on Superior Drive near Reno Drive in Wayland.
Two people killed in plane crash in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people are dead after a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday morning, August 2. The South Haven Police Department says the plane, an Aerospace 600, crashed just minutes after takeoff from South Haven Regional Airport for a training flight. According to investigators,...
Holland voters approve high speed internet proposal by 200 votes
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – By a very slim margin, a $30 million bknd proposal for a municipal high speed internet system in Holland was passed by voters Tuesday. The bond proposal passed by just over 200 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office. There were 3,948 yes votes for the proposal, and 3,735 no votes.
