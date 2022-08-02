Read on frontofficesports.com
Related
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
Yardbarker
John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf
Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
Phil Mickelson Among 11 LIV Golf Players to File Lawsuit Against PGA Tour for Antitrust Violations
As part of the lawsuit, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones seek injunction that would allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
golfmagic.com
Report: Mickelson, DeChambeau and nine other LIV players file antitrust lawsuit
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Per a report by the Wall Street Journal's Louise Radnofsky, three of those in the lawsuit - Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones - are attempting to receive a temporary restraining order that would allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Phil Mickelson, 10 other LIV Golf Players Sue PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV Golf competitors filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in federal court on Wednesday, a complaint that alleges their suspensions are part of a “carefully orchestrated plan to defeat” the Saudi-backed upstart tour. Beyond the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District...
Tiger Woods turned down offer around $700-800 million to play in LIV Golf, CEO Greg Norman says
Tiger Woods rejected an offer around $700-$800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, CEO Greg Norman said. Fox News' Tucker Carlson asked Norman, a former No. 1-ranked golfer, about whether Woods turning down an offer in that range was true. Norman said the number came before his time as CEO, but admitted the proposal was in that ballpark.
Puma Releases Skylar Diggins-Smith Collection
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith is teaming up with Puma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN Mainstay Linda Cohn Signs Multiyear Extension
One of ESPN’s most tenured personalities will be staying on. The Worldwide Leader has signed Linda Cohn to a new, multiyear deal that will see her remain a “SportsCenter” anchor and a contributor to the network’s NHL coverage. Cohn recently celebrated her 30th anniversary as an...
Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Expands Empire with NBL Ownership
Vernon Davis expanded his already burgeoning post-NFL career with an entry into team ownership. Davis has joined the ownership group of the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian National Basketball League, an investment that will be announced on Thursday. After playing 14 years in the NFL in a career that included a Super Bowl title and two Pro Bowl selections, Davis told Front Office Sports he’s looking forward to his role as owner.
NFL・
Front Office Sports
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0