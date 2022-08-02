ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
Yardbarker

John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf

Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
golfmagic.com

Report: Mickelson, DeChambeau and nine other LIV players file antitrust lawsuit

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Per a report by the Wall Street Journal's Louise Radnofsky, three of those in the lawsuit - Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones - are attempting to receive a temporary restraining order that would allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Front Office Sports

Phil Mickelson, 10 other LIV Golf Players Sue PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV Golf competitors filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in federal court on Wednesday, a complaint that alleges their suspensions are part of a “carefully orchestrated plan to defeat” the Saudi-backed upstart tour. Beyond the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District...
Front Office Sports

Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Expands Empire with NBL Ownership

Vernon Davis expanded his already burgeoning post-NFL career with an entry into team ownership. Davis has joined the ownership group of the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian National Basketball League, an investment that will be announced on Thursday. After playing 14 years in the NFL in a career that included a Super Bowl title and two Pro Bowl selections, Davis told Front Office Sports he’s looking forward to his role as owner.
