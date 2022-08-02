Logitech announces new handheld console built for cloud gaming

Read on knowtechie.com
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Xbox Series S games are about to get a performance boost
Xbox Series S games are in for a boost thanks to Microsoft making more memory available for the console. The small but mighty Xbox Series S is a great option if you don't want to splurge on an Xbox Series X right now. It may not be as powerful, but with the rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming, hardware specs aren't everything anymore. And now, Microsoft's June Game Development Kit (GDK) update is giving the console a much-needed performance boost.
How Bill Gates Almost Killed Xbox: 'This Is An Insult To Everything I've Done'
With a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, Microsoft Corporation MSFT is one of the largest companies in the world. The company has many units of business, but one of its most well-known products almost didn’t exist, thanks to co-founder Bill Gates not believing in the story. Here’s how the Xbox almost didn’t see the light of day.
hypebeast.com
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
Former Xbox Exec Reveals The Truth About Console Wars
The famed "console wars" between Sony and Microsoft have been raging since the creation of the original Xbox. Now, PlayStation and Xbox fans are ready to defend their favorite companies, whether it's for the bragging rights about the better first-party studios, video game subscriptions, or working conditions. It's like a sports rivalry, except with consoles. One would think it's a happy accident based on the overlap between Sony and Microsoft's audiences. However, Peter Moore, former Microsoft VP, recently revealed it was more intentional.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Prime Gaming games for August 2022
For gamers out there that have an active subscription to Amazon Prime, did you know you could get a handful of free PC games every month through Prime Gaming?. One of the benefits that Prime members get is access to Amazon’s Prime Gaming rewards. With Prime Gaming, you can claim tons of free in-game content for some popular games that rotate in and out regularly.
knowtechie.com
Review: GravaStar Sirius Pro wireless earbuds
With all of the different wireless earbuds out on the market today, it’s always nice to see someone who breaks the mold. And that’s certainly what GravaStar has done with the Sirius Pro earbuds. The GravaStar Sirius Pros are a pair of true wireless earbuds that follow GravaStar’s...
Digital Trends
The best monitors under $500 for gaming, work, and entertainment
Picking a monitor is a tricky process, if only because there are so many aspects to consider. Refresh rate? Size and resolution? Panel? Brightness? Curved, ultrawide, or a simple good ol' flat screen? There's just so much to look at, and as a result, the market is flooded with options. Adding a certain budget into the mix makes it even harder to take your pick.
CNET
Amazing Bomberman Is a Dose of Nostalgic Gaming on Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade added Amazing Bomberman to its extensive catalog of mobile games on Friday. The premise is pretty simple: Use bombs to blow up blocks and ultimately defeat rival players. Just be mindful to get out of the way of the bomb blast, or you'll be blown off the board. Your character can revive multiple times, but the more you need to revive, the more your score drops.
Great moments in PC gaming: Realising it's not OK to torture Sims
Those little goofs who can't clean up after themselves deserve better. Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. Most of us went through a phase of torturing our Sims, whether out of curiosity or angst. Odds are, there's at least one Sim up in pixel heaven cursing your name over their untimely demise.
hypebeast.com
Logitech Is Working on a Handheld Cloud Gaming Device With Xbox and NVIDIA
As cloud gaming continues to rise in popularity, Logitech has unveiled that it has inked a partnership with gaming giant Tencent to build a handheld cloud gaming device. The mutually-beneficial deal will converge Logitech’s hardware expertise with Tencent’s background in software development. The two companies will also be...
Nintendo Boss Crushes Latest Hopes For Switch 2
Nintendo can't seem to stop crushing the hopes and dreams of its fans lately. After years of waiting and hoping for a Switch Pro, gamers discovered in July that what they thought was a planned announcement of a new, upgraded console, was simply the reveal of a new "Splatoon" edition of the old console. Now, Nintendo has dashed the hopes of fans yet again with the news that a Switch 2 won't be coming anytime soon.
Is V Rising going to be on PS4 and PS5?
Is V Rising on PS5 and PS4 consoles? And if not, will it be?
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Digital Trends
VR gaming appears to have hit an all-time high
VR gaming seems to have reached an all-time high, with a notable report suggesting a nearly four-times increase in users in the past month. Those figures come from a survey and might not be exact, but do indicate an ongoing trend of more and more people joining the VR gaming revolution.
