Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
How Is The Market Feeling About Lowe's Companies?
Lowe's Companies's (NYSE:LOW) short percent of float has risen 5.43% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.94% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earnings Preview For Performant Financial
Performant Financial PFMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Performant Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Performant Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Waste Connections
Within the last quarter, Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $150.0 versus the current price of Waste Connections at $137.075, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
BlackRock offers Bitcoin – is the tide turning?
Yesterday, it was announced that BlackRock BLK, the world’s largest investment management company with $10 trillion of assets under management, is offering clients direct access to crypto, starting with Bitcoin BTC/USD. This move shows how far the industry has come since BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, said in 2017 -...
Barclays Maintains Underweight Rating for Choice Hotels Intl: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Choice Hotels Intl CHH and raise its price target from $107.00 to $108.00. Shares of Choice Hotels Intl are trading down 0.95% over the last 24 hours, at $113.23 per share. A move to $108.00 would account for a 4.62% decline...
Analyst Ratings for Playtika Holding
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Playtika Holding PLTK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Outlook For Montrose Environmental Gr
Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Montrose Environmental Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Montrose Environmental Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Brüush Announces Closing Of $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH (“Brüush” or the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,728,549 units at a combined public offering price of $4.16 per unit, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, with an initial exercise price of $4.16 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15.5 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses.
Earnings Preview: PowerSchool Holdings
PowerSchool Holdings PWSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PowerSchool Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. PowerSchool Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: FibroGen's Earnings
FibroGen FGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FibroGen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.94. FibroGen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Heska Earnings Preview
Heska HSKA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Heska will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Heska bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Proto Labs Shares Decline On Q2 Top-Line Miss
Proto Labs Inc PRLB reported second-quarter revenue growth of 3.1% year-over-year to $126.9 million, missing the consensus of $127.27 million. Hubs generated $11.3 million of revenue, an increase of 26.3% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.46 beat the consensus of $0.39. Protolabs served 24,058 unique product developers during the quarter. Gross...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0