Read on www.rosevilletoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Related
everythingsouthcity.com
The Unauthorized Rolling Stones Perform Friday August 5th San Bruno Concert in the Park
South San Francisco, CA August 3, 2022 from San Bruno Park and Recreation. Join us this Friday for our first Concert in the Park of 2022!. Concert begins at 6pm in San Bruno City Park in front of the Tennis Courts. Since their beginning in 2001, The Unauthorized Rolling Stones...
sfonthebay.com
The Experience, Richmond: El Agave Azul New Hours
Have you tried Agave’s Famoso Burrito yet? Don’t miss out – it’s your choice of meat, your choice of beans and your choice of sauce – red or green. Having a dinner party? Feel like kicking back and enjoying your own Summertime party for once? Order their 3L Margarata Pitcher! Okay, it’s bigger than a pitcher! Their 3-liter Margarita Pitcher is a nice reusable container. It’s their own recipe with Mi Campo Reposado tequila. You invite your guests and provide the glasses. They provide the mix, garnish – limes, tajin (mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt) or if you prefer just salt, to rim your glass.
‘Craneway Craft Fair’ heading to Richmond with 200-plus artisans
Want to get a super early jump on your holiday shopping? The “Craneway Craft Fair” will return to Richmond with its Summer Edition Aug. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a free-admission event organizers say will feature “more than 200 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers,” per its website.
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 5–7
The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa is open daily from noon to 11 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Experience a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
Beloved Hawaiian brunch spot reopening in new Peninsula location
Peninsula food lovers rejoice. Famed Hawaiian-Japanese brunch restaurant “Morning Wood” is reopening in a new San Mateo location later this month.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
RELATED PEOPLE
Pass the Remote: Jo Koy’s Daly City-set Filipino family comedy, plus a glossy San Francisco-set TV potboiler
Daly City and San Francisco receive the Hollywood treatment while Berkeley takes it outdoors to spotlight three classics for free. Not enough to please your cinematic palette? How about a retrospective of American filmmaker Samuel Fuller or an immigrant-themed documentary that celebrates daughters making a difference?. We come up with...
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes
SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch POA to Host Poker Tournament Benefiting The Dugger Family
Join the Antioch Police Officers Association as they host a Poker Tournament Benefiting The Dugger Family. The fundraiser event is set for September 9 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Antioch Community Center in the City of Antioch. Scott’s son Jax has stage 4 kidney disease and will require a...
multihousingnews.com
Kisco Buys Bay Area Senior Living Community
The 184-unit The Kensington at Walnut Creek is the company's second buy in this market. Kisco Senior Living has acquired The Kensington at Walnut Creek, a 184-unit senior housing asset in Walnut Creek, Calif. The property, which opened 34 years ago, is Kisco’s second community in this market. The...
eastcountytoday.net
Saturday: Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway at Deer Valley High School
On August 6, Claryssa Wilson will host her 10th Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway for youth in East Contra Costa County. The event will be held from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Deer Valley High School (4700 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA) The event will feature early...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thechronicle.news
S.F. legacy restaurant says goodbye after 45 years, plus newer closures
As a part of our ongoing reporting on the closures of native eating places, here’s a checklist of Bay Space institutions that closed in July 2022. Notable shutterings embody tapas bar Cha Cha Cha within the Mission District of San Francisco, the acclaimed Two Jack’s Nik’s Place within the Decrease Haight and the favored Taiwan Bento in Oakland. See June 2022’s checklist of closings right here.
beniciamagazine.com
Benicia’s Second Annual Dog Festival
It’s no big secret that Benicia is a dog-friendly town. We could expound lengthily about all the dog-friendly amenities Benicia has to offer. However, until recently, there was one thing our town was missing: a dog festival. After the sensational success of last year’s Inaugural Dog Festival, we are happy to report that it is returning in October as the Second Annual Benicia Dog Festival.
beniciamagazine.com
Dinner and a Movie: Mankas Grill
Mankas Corner conjures up all kinds of boozy memories from back in the day. Originally a major stagecoach stop between Berryessa alley and the Suisun City port, this location was named for Christley Manka, one of the original owners in 1853. Kyle and Jason Barraza, new owners since mid-2020 are also the owners of the Napa Deli, and have definitely kicked it up a notch or two. Imaginative seasonal menus with farm to fork specialties are featured. Summer is the perfect time to take a leisurely ride to this backroad restaurant. Larry’s Produce Stand is nearby, as well as several Suisun Valley wineries. Some Yelpers say this wine country, family friendly steakhouse and seafood spot is like finding water in the desert—you can’t quite believe how good it is. Such a rare comfort to find a local, high quality, non-chain bistro with warm ambiance and character.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
Comments / 2