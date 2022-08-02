ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

The Experience, Richmond: El Agave Azul New Hours

Have you tried Agave’s Famoso Burrito yet? Don’t miss out – it’s your choice of meat, your choice of beans and your choice of sauce – red or green. Having a dinner party? Feel like kicking back and enjoying your own Summertime party for once? Order their 3L Margarata Pitcher! Okay, it’s bigger than a pitcher! Their 3-liter Margarita Pitcher is a nice reusable container. It’s their own recipe with Mi Campo Reposado tequila. You invite your guests and provide the glasses. They provide the mix, garnish – limes, tajin (mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt) or if you prefer just salt, to rim your glass.
RICHMOND, CA
marinmommies.com

Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 5–7

The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa is open daily from noon to 11 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Experience a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Pass the Remote: Jo Koy’s Daly City-set Filipino family comedy, plus a glossy San Francisco-set TV potboiler

Daly City and San Francisco receive the Hollywood treatment while Berkeley takes it outdoors to spotlight three classics for free. Not enough to please your cinematic palette? How about a retrospective of American filmmaker Samuel Fuller or an immigrant-themed documentary that celebrates daughters making a difference?. We come up with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area

(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes

SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch POA to Host Poker Tournament Benefiting The Dugger Family

Join the Antioch Police Officers Association as they host a Poker Tournament Benefiting The Dugger Family. The fundraiser event is set for September 9 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Antioch Community Center in the City of Antioch. Scott’s son Jax has stage 4 kidney disease and will require a...
multihousingnews.com

Kisco Buys Bay Area Senior Living Community

The 184-unit The Kensington at Walnut Creek is the company's second buy in this market. Kisco Senior Living has acquired The Kensington at Walnut Creek, a 184-unit senior housing asset in Walnut Creek, Calif. The property, which opened 34 years ago, is Kisco’s second community in this market. The...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
thechronicle.news

S.F. legacy restaurant says goodbye after 45 years, plus newer closures

As a part of our ongoing reporting on the closures of native eating places, here’s a checklist of Bay Space institutions that closed in July 2022. Notable shutterings embody tapas bar Cha Cha Cha within the Mission District of San Francisco, the acclaimed Two Jack’s Nik’s Place within the Decrease Haight and the favored Taiwan Bento in Oakland. See June 2022’s checklist of closings right here.
OAKLAND, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Benicia’s Second Annual Dog Festival

It’s no big secret that Benicia is a dog-friendly town. We could expound lengthily about all the dog-friendly amenities Benicia has to offer. However, until recently, there was one thing our town was missing: a dog festival. After the sensational success of last year’s Inaugural Dog Festival, we are happy to report that it is returning in October as the Second Annual Benicia Dog Festival.
beniciamagazine.com

Dinner and a Movie: Mankas Grill

Mankas Corner conjures up all kinds of boozy memories from back in the day. Originally a major stagecoach stop between Berryessa alley and the Suisun City port, this location was named for Christley Manka, one of the original owners in 1853. Kyle and Jason Barraza, new owners since mid-2020 are also the owners of the Napa Deli, and have definitely kicked it up a notch or two. Imaginative seasonal menus with farm to fork specialties are featured. Summer is the perfect time to take a leisurely ride to this backroad restaurant. Larry’s Produce Stand is nearby, as well as several Suisun Valley wineries. Some Yelpers say this wine country, family friendly steakhouse and seafood spot is like finding water in the desert—you can’t quite believe how good it is. Such a rare comfort to find a local, high quality, non-chain bistro with warm ambiance and character.
FAIRFIELD, CA

