Financial Reports

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
Preview: FibroGen's Earnings

FibroGen FGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FibroGen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.94. FibroGen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Analyst Ratings for Waste Connections

Within the last quarter, Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $150.0 versus the current price of Waste Connections at $137.075, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: StarTek

StarTek SRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that StarTek will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. StarTek bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Marketwise

Marketwise MKTW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Marketwise will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Marketwise bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Yelp

Within the last quarter, Yelp YELP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Yelp. The company has an average price target of $35.5 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $33.00.
BlackRock offers Bitcoin – is the tide turning?

Yesterday, it was announced that BlackRock BLK, the world’s largest investment management company with $10 trillion of assets under management, is offering clients direct access to crypto, starting with Bitcoin BTC/USD. This move shows how far the industry has come since BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, said in 2017 -...
Proto Labs Shares Decline On Q2 Top-Line Miss

Proto Labs Inc PRLB reported second-quarter revenue growth of 3.1% year-over-year to $126.9 million, missing the consensus of $127.27 million. Hubs generated $11.3 million of revenue, an increase of 26.3% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.46 beat the consensus of $0.39. Protolabs served 24,058 unique product developers during the quarter. Gross...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

