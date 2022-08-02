ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Saints Wide Receiver Hit With 6-Game Suspension

The New Orleans Saints learned this Tuesday that one of their wide receivers will be forced to miss the first six games of the 2022 season. That player is second-year wide receiver Kawaan Baker. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Baker is being suspended for the first six games of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s true feelings on 6-game suspension amid NFL appeal for harsher punishment

Despite the NFL’s recent appeal in search for a harsher ruling, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintains his innocence on the allegations thrown at him. Watson has already expressed his displeasure with the suspension, with his camp reportedly saying that he shouldn’t have been punished at all. Now, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s true feelings on 6-game suspension amid NFL appeal for harsher punishment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical

The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
NFL
NBC Sports

Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident

SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring

For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
WASHINGTON, DC

