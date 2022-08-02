Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Tua Tagovailoa Not Happy With News of His Marriage Leaking
The Dolphins quarterback felt it was ‘kind of disrespectful’ how the news got out.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
NBA・
Cowboys Admit 'We're Looking' to Trade or Sign WR
All of those positive thoughts can be true ... even as the front office is exploring more positives - which Stephen Jones now admits is the case.
AthlonSports.com
Saints Wide Receiver Hit With 6-Game Suspension
The New Orleans Saints learned this Tuesday that one of their wide receivers will be forced to miss the first six games of the 2022 season. That player is second-year wide receiver Kawaan Baker. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Baker is being suspended for the first six games of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time
The Cleveland Browns have decide on what to do with Deshaun Watson in the preseason.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s true feelings on 6-game suspension amid NFL appeal for harsher punishment
Despite the NFL’s recent appeal in search for a harsher ruling, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintains his innocence on the allegations thrown at him. Watson has already expressed his displeasure with the suspension, with his camp reportedly saying that he shouldn’t have been punished at all. Now, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s true feelings on 6-game suspension amid NFL appeal for harsher punishment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal
The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
Carolina Panthers cut former Florida State wide receiver
The former Seminole has been released early in training camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
Four-star in-state ATH Jacobe Johnson has Oklahoma state in top five
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has landed many of the top in-state prospects over the years, sometimes even edging out the Bedlam rival Sooners for a commitment. On Wednesday, one of the highest-ranked recruits within the state borders for the 2023 class announced his top five and upcoming decision date.
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
Oklahoma Position Battles: Cheetah
The Sooners will employ a diverse group of players at the cheetah position in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
Oklahoma receives projections for Jacobe Johnson, includes Sooners in top 5
One of the biggest dominoes left to drop on the Oklahoma Sooners recruiting check list is 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson. Johnson, a top-three player in the state of Oklahoma, has long been projected to land with the Sooners, but he has been patiently working through his process this recruiting cycle.
LOOK: Carlos Boozer Comments On Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram Post
Carlos Boozer commented on Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram post. Boozer played 13-years in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. As for Beckham Jr., he is one of the best players in the NFL and has played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.
NBA・
Comments / 0