For months, residents in the Waterside subdivision of Riverstone watched in desperation as feral hogs returned each night and destroy more of the neighborhood. It’s hard to say how the nightly appearances began, but for whatever reason, 25 feral hogs decided to make the neighborhood near Sugar Land their roaming grounds. Not surprisingly, they began to cause a lot of damage, tearing up grasses, rooting through gardens and turning over trashcans wherever they could.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO