Grass Fire Engulfs At Least 20 Homes in the Suburban Dallas Area; Other Wildfires Reported in North Texas
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
25 Feral Hogs Wreak Havoc on Texas Neighborhood, Cause Thousands of Dollars of Damage
For months, residents in the Waterside subdivision of Riverstone watched in desperation as feral hogs returned each night and destroy more of the neighborhood. It’s hard to say how the nightly appearances began, but for whatever reason, 25 feral hogs decided to make the neighborhood near Sugar Land their roaming grounds. Not surprisingly, they began to cause a lot of damage, tearing up grasses, rooting through gardens and turning over trashcans wherever they could.
