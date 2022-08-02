Read on www.ksro.com
Joe Rodota trail reopening in Santa Rosa after homeless encampments cleared
SANTA ROSA – A section of the Joe Rodota trail in Santa Rosa is reopening, nearly one month after it was closed due to homeless encampments in the area.Sonoma County Regional Parks announced Thursday that all of the people living in the encampments have either moved or relocated to alternative shelter sites in the area. Parks officials said staff from the county's Department of Health Services and Community Development Commission placed a total of 71 people at alternative shelters. Officials said people who opted for the shelters received assistance from county staff to relocate their belongings. A dump truck was...
Wildfire breaks out in Lake County; evacuation order lifted
The evacuation order amid safety concerns over the Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake, California has been lifted.
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
ksro.com
4th Drought Town Hall From Sonoma County Thursday Afternoon
A fourth Sonoma County virtual town hall on the drought will be held today. Hosted by chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, James Gore, the town hall will feature a panel of experts. They will share details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought, the potential for water rights curtailments along the Russian River, and an innovative program in Windsor that is distributing free treated wastewater to residents and businesses. It’s at 4 PM today via Zoom and the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page. Spanish Translation will be on the County’s YouTube channel. The first six months of 2022 have been the driest in Sonoma County in 128 years, with rainfall 20 inches below normal.
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
SFist
Vacaville Woman Charged With Setting 10 Los Altos Wildfires In One Day
It was a busy Saturday for the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the local Cal Fire Unit, and the Foothill-De Anza Community College Police Department, as they battled 10 fires — all allegedly set by the same person. It was at 1:13 p.m. this past Saturday afternoon when the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: Video] Evacuations on Ogulin Fire Which Just Started in Lake County
Scanner traffic indicates that around 1:05 p.m. a vegetation fire ignited near the intersection of Highway 52 and Ogulin Canyon Road northeast of Clearlake. A full wildland response including ground and air resources has been dispatched to the incident as it grew at a rapid rate of spread. Highway 53...
sonomacountygazette.com
Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire prevention in Sonoma County?
This October will mark the five year anniversary since the Tubbs, Nuns and Atlas Fires ripped through Santa Rosa, establishing a new precedent for wildfires here in California. Sonoma County has come a long way since 2017 in how it responds to such events. Additionally, our county had made leaps...
Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy
Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday. An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks. The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush. "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
ksro.com
Sonoma County Fair Returns in Full Bringing “Fair-adise”
The Sonoma County Fair opens today. Because of the pandemic, it’ll be the first time the fair experience is back in full since 2019. The Fair was cancelled in 2020 and significantly downsized last year. It runs between today and August 14th, but will be closed this coming Monday. Returning this year are the Hall of Flowers, horse racing, and several exhibits. There will be a tropical paradise theme, or as it’s being called, “tropical fair-adise.” There will also be 51 food vendors, about double the number from last year.
ksro.com
Maxwell Farms Renovation Funds Approved
More funds have been approved for the renovation of Maxwell Farms Regional Park in Sonoma. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have approved an additional $3.35-million needed to complete $7.2-million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms. This will allow the completion of the first phase of Maxwell Farms Master Plan, which includes construction of a new all-weather baseball field, a new all-weather soccer field and expanded parking including improvements for ADA accessibility. The new fields are designed to decrease Maxwell’s overall water consumption footprint, with the conversion of the sports fields to artificial turf and the addition of a modern irrigation system and storm water catchment system. Work is expected to begin this month and last through next summer.
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
ksro.com
Westbound Highway 37 to Undergo Overnight Work
Westbound Highway 37 will be closed for five straight nights as crews complete road repairs. The highway will be closed between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and Highway 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County from August 14th to the 19th, nightly from 8 PM to 4 AM. Caltrans will be repairing deteriorated pavement and shoulders on a six-mile stretch. Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Westbound traffic will detour through Highway 29 to 12, then onto 121 and finally reconnect with Highway 37.
mavensnotebook.com
FEATURE: How Wildfire-damaged Plastic Pipes Contaminate Drinking water – and What We Can Do About It
The first time a reporter asked public health researcher Gina Solomon if wildfires could contaminate drinking water, she told them it wasn’t a concern. The second time a reporter brought this up, she learned that it was. Tap water collected after the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California had just tested positive for toxicants including benzene, a carcinogen, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The latest evidence links these contaminants with plastic pipes.
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
sonomacountygazette.com
Op-Ed: What will become of West County’s schools?
Education is one of those topics that, as a reporter, I haven’t wanted to touch with a 39-1/2 foot pole. Between the funding and the politics, there’s a lot to the education system in California. And then you add in the layer of Sonoma County. Here in Sonoma County, we have 40 school districts serving roughly 66,450 students.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
kymkemp.com
MCSO Searching for Man After Child Last in His Care is Found Deceased
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-03-2022 at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was contacted by...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
ksro.com
Suspicious Fires Being Investigated at a Cloverdale Park
An investigation is underway following several suspicious fires in a park along the Russian River in Cloverdale. There have been four wildfires in Cloverdale River Park since July 24th. Two fires broke out at the same time that day and burned a combined ten-acres of land. Then, on Sunday, there were two more fires that burned less than an acre of land. Fire officials have not determined the causes of any of the four fires. But, they say there was no lightning on either of the days and there are no power lines in the area.
