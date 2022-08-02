More funds have been approved for the renovation of Maxwell Farms Regional Park in Sonoma. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have approved an additional $3.35-million needed to complete $7.2-million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms. This will allow the completion of the first phase of Maxwell Farms Master Plan, which includes construction of a new all-weather baseball field, a new all-weather soccer field and expanded parking including improvements for ADA accessibility. The new fields are designed to decrease Maxwell’s overall water consumption footprint, with the conversion of the sports fields to artificial turf and the addition of a modern irrigation system and storm water catchment system. Work is expected to begin this month and last through next summer.

