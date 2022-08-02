ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Joe Rodota trail reopening in Santa Rosa after homeless encampments cleared

SANTA ROSA – A section of the Joe Rodota trail in Santa Rosa is reopening, nearly one month after it was closed due to homeless encampments in the area.Sonoma County Regional Parks announced Thursday that all of the people living in the encampments have either moved or relocated to alternative shelter sites in the area. Parks officials said staff from the county's Department of Health Services and Community Development Commission placed a total of 71 people at alternative shelters. Officials said people who opted for the shelters received assistance from county staff to relocate their belongings. A dump truck was...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
CLEARLAKE, CA
ksro.com

4th Drought Town Hall From Sonoma County Thursday Afternoon

A fourth Sonoma County virtual town hall on the drought will be held today. Hosted by chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, James Gore, the town hall will feature a panel of experts. They will share details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought, the potential for water rights curtailments along the Russian River, and an innovative program in Windsor that is distributing free treated wastewater to residents and businesses. It’s at 4 PM today via Zoom and the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page. Spanish Translation will be on the County’s YouTube channel. The first six months of 2022 have been the driest in Sonoma County in 128 years, with rainfall 20 inches below normal.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire prevention in Sonoma County?

This October will mark the five year anniversary since the Tubbs, Nuns and Atlas Fires ripped through Santa Rosa, establishing a new precedent for wildfires here in California. Sonoma County has come a long way since 2017 in how it responds to such events. Additionally, our county had made leaps...
KRCB 104.9

Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy

Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday.   An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks.    The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush.   "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Fair Returns in Full Bringing “Fair-adise”

The Sonoma County Fair opens today. Because of the pandemic, it’ll be the first time the fair experience is back in full since 2019. The Fair was cancelled in 2020 and significantly downsized last year. It runs between today and August 14th, but will be closed this coming Monday. Returning this year are the Hall of Flowers, horse racing, and several exhibits. There will be a tropical paradise theme, or as it’s being called, “tropical fair-adise.” There will also be 51 food vendors, about double the number from last year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Maxwell Farms Renovation Funds Approved

More funds have been approved for the renovation of Maxwell Farms Regional Park in Sonoma. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have approved an additional $3.35-million needed to complete $7.2-million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms. This will allow the completion of the first phase of Maxwell Farms Master Plan, which includes construction of a new all-weather baseball field, a new all-weather soccer field and expanded parking including improvements for ADA accessibility. The new fields are designed to decrease Maxwell’s overall water consumption footprint, with the conversion of the sports fields to artificial turf and the addition of a modern irrigation system and storm water catchment system. Work is expected to begin this month and last through next summer.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Westbound Highway 37 to Undergo Overnight Work

Westbound Highway 37 will be closed for five straight nights as crews complete road repairs. The highway will be closed between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and Highway 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County from August 14th to the 19th, nightly from 8 PM to 4 AM. Caltrans will be repairing deteriorated pavement and shoulders on a six-mile stretch. Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Westbound traffic will detour through Highway 29 to 12, then onto 121 and finally reconnect with Highway 37.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mavensnotebook.com

FEATURE: How Wildfire-damaged Plastic Pipes Contaminate Drinking water – and What We Can Do About It

The first time a reporter asked public health researcher Gina Solomon if wildfires could contaminate drinking water, she told them it wasn’t a concern. The second time a reporter brought this up, she learned that it was. Tap water collected after the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California had just tested positive for toxicants including benzene, a carcinogen, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The latest evidence links these contaminants with plastic pipes.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Op-Ed: What will become of West County’s schools?

Education is one of those topics that, as a reporter, I haven’t wanted to touch with a 39-1/2 foot pole. Between the funding and the politics, there’s a lot to the education system in California. And then you add in the layer of Sonoma County. Here in Sonoma County, we have 40 school districts serving roughly 66,450 students.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Suspicious Fires Being Investigated at a Cloverdale Park

An investigation is underway following several suspicious fires in a park along the Russian River in Cloverdale. There have been four wildfires in Cloverdale River Park since July 24th. Two fires broke out at the same time that day and burned a combined ten-acres of land. Then, on Sunday, there were two more fires that burned less than an acre of land. Fire officials have not determined the causes of any of the four fires. But, they say there was no lightning on either of the days and there are no power lines in the area.
CLOVERDALE, CA

