The nominees for the 33rd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were announced in a live event at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville on Tuesday (July 26). Billy Strings, who won entertainer of the year for the first time at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, is nominated again in that category this year. He faces Sister Sadie, the 2020 entertainer of the year winner; The Del McCoury Band, which won a record nine times in the category between 1994 and 2004; and two artists that have yet to win the award, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO