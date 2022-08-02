ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Brandon High School football player dies during practice

By Kaitlin Howell, Jailen Leavell
BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1.

The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Laster’s parents described him as a good kid. His father said they were told he passed out during practice.

“I was out of state when they contacted me, and I talked to the coach. He told me it would be best for me to come on home,” said Phillip Laster Sr. “I made my way home and got the phone call from a doctor that said they had done all they could do, and he had passed, and life changed forever.”

The Rankin County School District (RCSD) released the following statement about the player’s death.

We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student athlete, Phillip Laster.  Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. In the days to come, RCSD will offer support to the family, Brandon High School team members, coaches, classmates, teachers, and administrators as we all grieve the loss of Phillip.

Dr. Scott Rimes, Superintendent of Education for RCSD

    Courtesy: Phillip Laster Sr.
    Courtesy: Phillip Laster Sr.
  • Courtesy: Phillip Laster Sr.
    Courtesy: Phillip Laster Sr.

Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) also released a statement on social media about the teen’s passing.

Our hearts are heavy. Haley and I are praying with our town for the family and friends of the young man the Brandon High School community lost tonight.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)
Laster Sr. said his son was looking forward to his senior year at Brandon High School.

Leaders with RCSD said counseling services will be provided to students.

