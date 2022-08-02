ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Local restaurant Wasabi 88 giving back to teachers

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4xPp_0h1oXGlx00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money to assist teachers this upcoming school year.

On Tuesday, local restaurant Wasabi 88 , will be holding a percentage night for Adopt a Teacher. The organization connects businesses and others with ways to help local teachers get the school supplies they need for their students in the upcoming school year.

A percentage night is where a portion of the proceeds from tonight’s sales go to a program. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at Wasabi 88, located at 1605 E Fire Tower Rd in Greenville.

To find out more about the event, click here.

WNCT

North Carolina Literary Review highlights role of writer-teachers in 2022 issue

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Literary Review, produced at East Carolina University, begins its fourth decade in print featuring “Writers Who Teach, Teachers Who Write.” In the introduction to the 2022 issue, editor Margaret Bauer discusses her personal connection to the theme as both NCLReditor and professor of English at ECU. “For writer and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

