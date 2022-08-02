Local restaurant Wasabi 88 giving back to teachers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money to assist teachers this upcoming school year.

On Tuesday, local restaurant Wasabi 88 , will be holding a percentage night for Adopt a Teacher. The organization connects businesses and others with ways to help local teachers get the school supplies they need for their students in the upcoming school year.

A percentage night is where a portion of the proceeds from tonight’s sales go to a program. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at Wasabi 88, located at 1605 E Fire Tower Rd in Greenville.

