freightwaves.com

UPS again named world’s most valuable logistics brand

For the eighth consecutive year, UPS Inc. has been named the world’s most valuable logistics brand by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. According to a report published Tuesday by the London-based branding firm, UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) brand value in 2022 increased by 28% year over year to reach a value of $38.5 billion. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) was second at $26.6 billion. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was third at $22.8 billion.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply

Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

FedEx Ground contractor forms advocacy trade group

The driver contractor for FedEx Corp.’s ground-delivery unit who is spearheading an effort to improve the economic conditions of the unit’s 6,000 contractors said Wednesday he has formed a trade group to represent all independent contractors in the logistics segment. The group, called the Trade Association for Logistics...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Will new coast-to-coast parcel service strike a shipper chord?

Roughly 10 months after the $1.3 billion merger of regional parcel delivery carriers LaserShip and OnTrac was completed, the combined entity last week announced the launch of a coast-to-coast residential delivery service. The question now becomes, with a purported national network being built, will parcel users looking to broaden their...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Two retail strategies to use now for optimizing order fulfillment

This commentary was written by Nicola Kinsella, senior vice president of global marketing for Fluent Commerce. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. During the pandemic, retailers worldwide evolved their practices to switch to...
RETAIL
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Saudi Arabia Buys Valvoline's Oil Products Unit For $2.65 Billion

Founded way back in 1866, Valvoline is a giant in the automotive industry in America for its manufacturing and distribution of automotive oil. Now headquartered in Kentucky, it is the second largest oil change service provider in the USA as of 2022 and has over 1,500 service centers around the country, helping to keep best-sellers like the Ford F-150 on the road. But as cars transition into the electrified era, businesses like Valvoline are also undergoing a transformation of their own. The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) announced this week that it would be purchasing Valvoline's Global Products business for the sizable sum of $2.65 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
teslarati.com

Tesla secures long-term battery materials deal with China’s Huayou, CNGR: report

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has signed long-term battery materials supply deals with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. The companies will reportedly provide Tesla with ternary precursor products until the middle of the decade. The reports come amidst the efforts of veteran automakers like...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Airbus Delivered Over 45 Commercial Jets in July - Sources

PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus provisionally delivered just over 45 jetliners in July, two industry sources said on Tuesday. The planemaker declined to comment on the unaudited figure ahead of publication of a monthly status report next Monday. If confirmed after a regular internal audit, the figure would bring deliveries so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers

The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America

When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Truck Tech: Summer reading edition

Shareholder letters and earnings call transcripts don’t qualify as page-turning vacation reading. But they yield plenty of nuggets about the health of electric and autonomous startups. A cure for insomnia, or …. Earnings reports and shareholder letters don’t make for scintillating reading. Some are better written than others. But...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Kellogg

The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the top...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Hub Group sees better rail service, diversification as path forward

Despite potential headwinds, investments in freight rail and improvements in rail service could boost transportation management provider Hub Group’s intermodal offering in the medium term, executives said during the company’s second-quarter 2022 earnings call. Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) could also benefit from smaller carriers exiting the market as...
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

A flood of new drivers are joining Uber because everything is more expensive

As inflation rates hit 40-year highs, a surge of new drivers are joining Uber's platform in the hopes of earning extra cash. In the company's earnings call Tuesday morning, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi estimated that more than 70% of drivers said inflation had played a part in their decisions to join the ride-hailing service.
TRAFFIC
Popculture

Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops Become Latest Retailers to Face a Recall

Amid Family Dollar's nationwide recall of more than 400 products and multiple recalls affecting items sold at Target, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops have just become the latest retailers to be hit with a recall. Tents sold at the two outdoor retailers have been recalled after several incident reports, including a report of injury, determined that they pose an injury hazard to consumers.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

DoorDash posts $263M loss, but stock jumps nearly 20%

DoorDash saw total orders rise and revenue increase, but the delivery company posted a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter. DoorDash said it lost $263 million, or 72 cents per share, in Q2, compared with a loss of $102 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago. FactSet analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Amazon to acquire maker of Roomba vacuums for roughly $1.7 billion

Amazon is acquiring iRobot for $61 a share, an all-cash deal that values the Roomba maker at $1.7 billion, the companies announced Friday. Best known for its robotic vacuum Roomba, iRobot, has since expanded its product lineup to other home cleaning robots like mops and lawn mowers. Amazon is acquiring...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Should recruiters pull back in this freight economy? — Taking the Hire Road

While spot and contract rates offer shippers different value, more shippers are leaning toward contract rates in today’s market. As the spot market cools, Avery Vise, vice president of trucking at FTR, believes that freight demand is still stable and the need for trucking services remains solid. “We saw...
