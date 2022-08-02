Chicago violence: Weekend shootings wound 48 victims as Monday sees more bloodshed

Read on www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
Beloved ‘Funnel Cake Man’ shot and killed in robbery, family says
DOLTON, Ill. — Police are searching for suspects after a father was found shot to death and robbed Tuesday in Dolton. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street in Dolton. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, no car keys, no […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Rush...
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
cwbchicago.com
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot while standing outside in Austin
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot, CPD said.
Man shot in Chatham, gunman steals property from him before fleeing: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and had his personal property stolen from him Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside a Chatham home in the 800 block of E. 81st Street when a known offender shot the victim in the leg.
Morris, Illinois shooting – Residents asked to stay inside for HOURS as cops hunted suspect in slaying at apartment
RESIDENTS were asked to stay inside their homes for hours on Thursday after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Bailey confirmed an active shooter investigation was underway at the complex in Morris, Illinois. The shooting at a Twilight Drive apartment complex left one person...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot several times in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in his vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford
The Illinois State Police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun Tuesday while trying to pistol-whip someone on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Expressway. The man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Chicago mother mourns 7-year-old son shot dead while sleeping: 'There's no getting over this'
A Chicago mom whose son was shot and killed while sleeping in a car seat is using the tragedy as "motivation and courage" to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer. Ollie Jean Holiness' 7-year-old son, Jeremiah Moore, was asleep in the family’s van in East Chicago when shots rang out. Holiness said her oldest child thought the sounds were fireworks until she realized the car was being ambushed.
1470 WMBD
Teens arrested after guns, stolen car located
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria police say the discovery of a stolen car led to two teenagers being arrested on a number of charges. Police say investigators saw a car known to be stolen pull into a business Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. near Frye Avenue and Prospect Road. Officers searched...
WGNtv.com
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side
CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
Chicago Journal
13-year-old shot in defense by woman with CCL dies from injury
CHICAGO - The 13-year-old boy that was shot by a woman who caught him and a group of males breaking into her car, during which someone in the group allegedly threatened her with a firearm, died from his injury yesterday afternoon. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy...
Chicago Man Denied Bail Following Illegal Firearm and Cocaine Possession Charges
A traffic stop by Naperville police on August 1 led to the arrest of a Chicago man for illegal possession of a firearm and cocaine, along with other charges. On Thursday morning, the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced that bail had been denied for Jerry Hill, 39.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 3 years for setting house on fire, admitting to it during livestream
A North Lawndale man has pleaded guilty to setting an occupied home on fire, a crime he repeatedly admitted to committing while live streaming footage of firefighters battling the blaze. Judge William Hooks sentenced Edward Robinson, 20, to three years in prison for setting the fire while two people were...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3