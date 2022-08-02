Chicago violence: Weekend shootings wound 48 victims as Monday sees more bloodshed

A Chicago mom whose son was shot and killed while sleeping in a car seat is using the tragedy as "motivation and courage" to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer. Ollie Jean Holiness' 7-year-old son, Jeremiah Moore, was asleep in the family’s van in East Chicago when shots rang out. Holiness said her oldest child thought the sounds were fireworks until she realized the car was being ambushed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO