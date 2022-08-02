This week's Wyndham Championships is the last event of the 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season, and it represents the final opportunity for several golfers to solidify their spots in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. For some, this week is even more important than making the playoffs because if they don't play their way into the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings, they will have to attend Korn Ferry Tour Finals to regain a card for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

