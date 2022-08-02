Read on calgolfnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals
Mickelson was first suspended on March 22 for recruiting players to LIV Golf. The lawsuit, filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour, seeks to have the suspensions lifted.
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship?
How many players will make the cut at the 2022 Wyndham Championship? The post What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV golfers suing PGA Tour for antitrust practices
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the matter. In a 105-page complaint, the players are challenging their suspensions by the tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed circuit....
2022 Wyndham Championship best value prop bets for 3 golfers
The final PGA Tour event of the regular season tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Below, we tab the best value prop bets on a trio of golfers among the 2022 Wyndham Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions. Kevin Kisner (No. 147...
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Wyndham Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Wyndham Championship purse is set for $7.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,314,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Wyndham Championship field is headed by Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris, Kevin Kisner and more of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
abovethelaw.com
LIV Golf Players Such As Phil Mickelson Sue The PGA Tour In 106-Page Complaint
Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein have sued the PGA Tour under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act and seek not only damages but also injunctive relief. They claim that the PGA Tour is threatened by the entry of LIV Golf and has ventured to harm the golfers’ careers and livelihoods based on their decision to play in LIV Golf tournaments.
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
11 golfers sue PGA Tour over suspension for playing in rival startup league
Eleven golfers playing in the fledgling LIV Golf Invitational Series on Wednesday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour for suspending them as punishment for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway events, The New York Times reports. The lawsuit — filed by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein — argues that the PGA Tour is imposing anticompetitive restraints to protect its monopoly.
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Rickie Fowler headlines golfers on the bubble at Wyndham Championship
This week's Wyndham Championships is the last event of the 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season, and it represents the final opportunity for several golfers to solidify their spots in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. For some, this week is even more important than making the playoffs because if they don't play their way into the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings, they will have to attend Korn Ferry Tour Finals to regain a card for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.
Comments / 0