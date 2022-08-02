COMMENTARY — Sickeningly, because of bail reform, punk who pummeled New York City cop was released six hours after his heinous act

Read on www.theobserver.com
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
Former Marine is accused of leading neo-Nazi group and planning to attack a New York synagogue
A former Marine is accused of leading a neo-Nazi group that was alleged to have been planning an attack on a New York synagogue. Matthew Belanger is charged with gun violations and could spend up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted, according to court documents. A criminal...
'My Black Son Was Chased and Stabbed. His White Killer Could Serve Just Two Years'
The verdict makes me think my son's life didn't matter. I'm still waiting for justice.
Cops Caught Pointing Guns at Teen for Recording Them: 'What Weapon'
Video of Virginia police officers pointing guns at a teenager who was filming them went viral this week, prompting an investigation. The anonymous teen posted the clip on Reddit Sunday, captioning his post, "Fairfax Police Department pointing their guns and threatening to kill me for recording their arrest last night." His video later surfaced on Twitter, where it has racked up 1 million views.
Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played at death penalty hearing
When Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February, 2018, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that he would use to commit one of the worst mass shootings in US history, he warned a passing student to leave. “Something bad is about to happen,” he told them.Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others. Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could...
Cops Kill People: San Bernardino Police Fatally Shoot 23-Year-Old Black Man In The Back At Illegal Gambling Facility
San Bernardino Police officers fatally shoot Black man in the back during a raid at an illegal gambling facility
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-security prison in Florida
Disgraced socialite serving 20-year sentence for procuring teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse
Cop Shared Rape Fantasy in Group Chat With Sarah Everard’s Killer, Prosecutor Says
In a WhatsApp text chain with the British police officer who kidnapped and killed Sarah Everard last year, the cop’s colleague described an incident in which he pinned a detained and distressed 15-year-old girl to the floor as a “struggle snuggle,” prosecutors told a Westminster court on Thursday. The colleague, 34-year-old William Neville, is one of three Met Police officers charged with sending “grossly offensive messages.” Neville, along with Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, have denied the charges. In court, a prosecutor said that Neville was “acting out a rape fantasy” on the 15-year-old, one which Cobban encouraged by replying “haha” and “good skills!” Cobban also claimed that domestic violence victims “love” being sexually assaulted, adding “that’s why they are repeat victims.” In another message, Borders joked that he would “rape and beat” a female officer on the force. Couzens, whose messages were not shared with the court due to an active investigation, pleaded guilty to March 2021 kidnapping and murder of Everard last summer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in September.
New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Where Is James Holmes Now? Aurora Shooter's Life Behind Bars
One decade on from the notorious Aurora massacre—that saw a gunman open fire in a movie theater packed with Batman fans as they sat with their popcorn in the dark—those affected by the tragedy are bracing for the grim anniversary of their losses. James Holmes, then aged 24,...
Watch police horse pursue robbery suspect down New York street
A man who allegedly robbed a sunglass vendor near Times Square was arrested July 16 with the help of a NYPD Special Operations officer on horseback, according to the NYPD. 34-year-old Ignacio Lewis was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is being represented by a public defender at the Legal Aid Society. Redmond Haskins, Director of Media Relations for Legal Aid, told CNN they have “no comment” on the case.
Parkland School Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Puts Carnage On Display
Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation's worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
'Stone Cold Serial Killer' Charged With String Of 7-Eleven Attacks In Southern California That Left At Least Three Dead
A pair of neighbors have been charged in connection with a violent crime spree targeting 7-Elevens that left at least three dead across southern California. Malik Patt, 20, and Jason Payne, 44, both of Los Angeles, were arrested by a task force with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) on Friday for a string of violent robberies that began in early July.
Man charged with hate crime for dousing Asian women with liquid and hurling racist slurs
A man accused of attacking and spewing racist slurs at two Asian women in a Manhattan subway station has been indicted on hate crimes charges. Derrick Johnson was charged on Wednesday after the 8 May incident in which he reportedly walked up to the women and doused them in an unidentified liquid, prosecutors say. “You f***ing Chinese. I don’t know why you’re here in America,” the 40-year-old is said to have told one of the women before charging toward her, prompting her to fall, according to the New York Post. He then allegedly spat at the woman while she...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
BET
NYPD: 2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Attacking White Woman On Bus
Two Black teen girls have reportedly been charged after they allegedly made “anti-White” statements and attacked a white woman on a bus in New York City. According to a Tuesday (July 26) press release from the NYPD, the incident took place on July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. while on an MTA bus in Queens. Three girls and the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman, got into a “verbal dispute” with one of the girls yelling, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Exclusive: Neo-Nazi Marine Plotted Mass Murder, Rape Campaigns with Group, Feds Say
Federal prosecutors say a former U.S. Marine plotted mass murder and sexual assault to “decrease the number of minority residents” in the United States as part of his membership in a far-right neo-Nazi group, “Rapekrieg.”. Matthew Belanger was arrested on June 10 in New York and charged...
VIDEO: Teen dies days after being shot in head during dispute on Bronx street
A teen boy died days after being shot in the head during an argument on a Bronx street, authorities said. His death has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD.
