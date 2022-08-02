VIDEO: Red panda cub born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing

Read on nbc25news.com
EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
Thousands of Flint residents in danger of shutoffs; water credits postponed
FLINT, Mich. - $300 water bill credits for City of Flint residents have been postponed by Flint City Council for the second time. Residents say despite the amount, they would like to see the funds in their accounts as soon as possible, but these credits may not help everyone. According...
Meijer offers back-to-school teacher coupon: 15% discount through end of school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For the second consecutive year, Meijer announced year-round savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for teachers. Additionally, the retailer is expanding the coupon’s savings for a limited time to include additional categories, like children’s apparel and shoes, through Sept. 5.
Out of 14% of black people in the US, only 2% of psychiatrists are black
FLINT, MI.---There is a lack of mental health professionals, according to data shown by the American Psychiatric Association. As of 2021, only two percent of the estimated 41,000 psychiatrists in the US are black. Meanwhile, according to the US Census, black people make up 14 percent of the USA population.
Dewalt recalls nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to injury and laceration hazards
FLINT, Mich. - Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards. According to reports, DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw's rear safety guard breaking almost 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
Flint Police announce Back to the Bricks curfew
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department announces a curfew for the Back to the Bricks event which is scheduled from Tuesday August 16 to Saturday August 20. The curfew hours for the Back to the Bricks event will be six o’clock p.m. until six o’clock a.m. each day. The event area for this ordinance is specified as 5th Avenue south to I-69 and S. bound Chavez to Church Street in the city of Flint.
Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
Powers Catholic's Grant Garman commits to Oakland University baseball
FLINT, Mich. - Powers Catholic's Grant Garman is staying close to home as he has committed to the Oakland University baseball team. During his sophomore campaign, Garman went 11-1 on the mound with 110 strikeouts and only 14 walks in just under 68 innings of work, as well as an ERA under one. He was a first team All-State and Division 2 selection. He also contributed with his bat, hitting over .420 with 22 RBI.
Police investigating shooting by BP gas station in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a BP gas station in Flint. The station is located on Clio Rd. near Myrtle Ave. Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW they are investigating a shooting in that area, but have no additional details at this time.
INTERVIEW: Services Genesee Health System offers to those in a mental health crisis
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee Health System says helping families through a mental health crisis is important. That's why they have options available for those in need.
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
Police investigating after "unattended backpack" was left at Linden polling location
LINDEN, Mich. - The Michigan Department of State says that police are investigating after a backpack was left unattended at a polling location in Linden. Secretary of State spokesperson Jake Rollow says that police were called after an election worker noticed the backpack and could not find an owner. Police...
Meet the three candidates running for Mayor of Flint
FLINT, Mich - Voters in Flint will decide what two candidates for mayor will be moving on to run against each other in the November general election. Running for mayor is Council Member Eric Mays, Former Mayor Karen Weaver, and current Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Mid-Michigan NOW talked to all three...
MSP: State trooper shoots man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso, officer placed on leave
OWOSSO, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting after a trooper responded to a 911 call that led to a man being shot outside an Owosso Bar and Grill, according to police. Authorities say the incident happened at 311 W. Corunna Ave in Owosso at about 11:35 a.m....
Nearly $800,000 in federal funding going to support inmate programs in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. - Newly secured federal funding will go to help the Genesee County Sheriff Office’s Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program and the Genesee County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s restorative justice program. I.G.N.I.T.E. is an education program to help inmates rehabilitate and learn valuable...
Genesee County Senior Football Player of the Year Award to return in 2022
FLINT, Mich. - This week it was announced that the Genesee County Senior Football Player of the Year award will be back for this upcoming season. The distinction was on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The trophy, which was first introduced in 2017, is handed out at the end of the playoffs to the top senior player out of Genesee County. Past winner's include Fenton's Josh Czarnota, Montrose's Devante Bedford and Davison's Caleb Smith.
The 2022 Flint Mayoral Primary Election results are now in
Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver will face off in the November general election. With 100% precincts reporting incumbent Mayor Sheldon Neeley took 49% of the vote. Former Mayor Karen Weaver took 40% with Eric Mays coming in third with 11% of the vote. Voters elected Weaver...
