VIDEO: Red panda cub born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing

FLINT, Mich. - Powers Catholic's Grant Garman is staying close to home as he has committed to the Oakland University baseball team. During his sophomore campaign, Garman went 11-1 on the mound with 110 strikeouts and only 14 walks in just under 68 innings of work, as well as an ERA under one. He was a first team All-State and Division 2 selection. He also contributed with his bat, hitting over .420 with 22 RBI.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO