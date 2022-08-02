ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography

By James Munoz
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awp6E_0h1oUvz700

VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording.

The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022. In an email statement a Victoria College spokesperson said an individual contracted by Theatre Victoria was arrested by the Victoria Police Department for an incident that occurred at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. The man in question, who lives and works in Houston, was accused of taking pictures of a person in the restroom.

“We commend the responding officers as well as the Welder Center employees and Theatre Victoria representatives for their quick action and commitment to safety,” the email statement said.

Theatre Victoria said it is fully cooperating with the Victoria Police Department.

“Theatre Victoria is committed to ensuring the safety and well being of all our employees, volunteers, members, guests, and patrons. We do not tolerate any unlawful acts against any persons associated with our activities. Given the ongoing investigation, we are not able to provide any further details regarding the nature and scope of the incident at this time,” the statement read.

Victoria Police released the following details in an email press release:

“On Friday, July 29th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 p.m., VPD officers responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Main St. for an investigation. A 13-year-old male contacted the police and advised that a man was possibly photographing him in the restroom. Investigation revealed that a 65-year-old male from Houston identified as Jim Elliott was using his cell phone to photograph the 13-year-old while in the restroom. Elliott was placed under arrest for the charge of Invasive Visual Recording,” the email statement read.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Related
fox8live.com

Child found dead at motel in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel. The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six. One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case. No...
HOUSTON, TX
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
News Channel 25

Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home

HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Q92

Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Vcso#Victoria College#The Welder Center
cw39.com

Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say

HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
HOUSTON, TX
kjrh.com

Dog abducted years ago found hundreds of miles away from home

After going missing 5 years ago, Sheba is coming home. The German shepherd was abducted from her Houston-area home in January 2018. Video captured Sheba being taken from her owner’s yard. She was recently discovered by an animal control officer who noticed she was microchipped. Sheeba was found nearly...
BORGER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
houstonstringer_com

Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heights

Some tense moments in the Heights were captured on camera as a driver in a pickup truck chased down a Mini-Cooper in an apparent road rage incident. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on N. Main and I-45 on August 3, 2022. Both drivers could be heard coming down N. Main, towards I-45 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the green Mini-Cooper decided it would be best to drive into a McDonald's parking lot and circle around it in an attempt to lose the black Ford F-150 Super Duty (King Ranch) truck that was chasing it. Fortunately, despite the Mcdonald's being open, no kids were outside when the cars sped through the parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy