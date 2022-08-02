Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography

VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording.

The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022. In an email statement a Victoria College spokesperson said an individual contracted by Theatre Victoria was arrested by the Victoria Police Department for an incident that occurred at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. The man in question, who lives and works in Houston, was accused of taking pictures of a person in the restroom.

“We commend the responding officers as well as the Welder Center employees and Theatre Victoria representatives for their quick action and commitment to safety,” the email statement said.

Theatre Victoria said it is fully cooperating with the Victoria Police Department.

“Theatre Victoria is committed to ensuring the safety and well being of all our employees, volunteers, members, guests, and patrons. We do not tolerate any unlawful acts against any persons associated with our activities. Given the ongoing investigation, we are not able to provide any further details regarding the nature and scope of the incident at this time,” the statement read.

Victoria Police released the following details in an email press release:

“On Friday, July 29th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 p.m., VPD officers responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Main St. for an investigation. A 13-year-old male contacted the police and advised that a man was possibly photographing him in the restroom. Investigation revealed that a 65-year-old male from Houston identified as Jim Elliott was using his cell phone to photograph the 13-year-old while in the restroom. Elliott was placed under arrest for the charge of Invasive Visual Recording,” the email statement read.

