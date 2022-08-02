Colby Covington Wins Almost $50K After Copping Seventh Place In Poker Tournament

Read on middleeasy.com
Boxing fans all saying the same thing as Deontay Wilder poses with fellow heavyweight Michael Hunter ahead of return
BOXING fans all said the same thing after seeing Deontay Wilder pose for pictures following his return to the gym. The former dominant WBC heavyweight champion has resumed serious training ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year. Wilder, 35, recently posed for a snap with fellow...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’
The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament. Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five...
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
MMAmania.com
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
WWE・
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
Legendary MMA Fighter Wanderlei Silva Running For Brazilian Congress Seat
Wanderlei Silva is looking to take an open seat on Brazilian congress. Wanderlei Silva Chasing Open Seat In Brazilian Congress. Silva made the official announcement this week that he’s running for a seat in the Brazilian congress as a federal deputy. This will be his second attempt at politics,...
Jake Paul Could Fight Tommy Fury After All, One Final Offer Has Been Made For August 27
KSI has offered Jake Paul the chance to face Tommy Fury on the undercard of his upcoming fight with Alex Wassabi on August 27. Paul and Fury were set to settle their differences at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the bout was called off after Fury was denied entry to the US for a pre-fight press conference.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
mmanews.com
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
MMA Fighting
MSG pushes back on Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. ticket sales controversy
Madison Square Garden is pushing back at the claim that the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. This past weekend, the boxing event that was scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Rahman this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, alleged Rahman was having issues with his weight cut and that the fight was nixed for “health and safety” concerns. Following UFC 277, UFC President Dana White stated his belief that the cancellation had more to do with a poor gate and Paul’s relationship with a former UFC employee than anything else.
mmanews.com
Gold-Winning Olympic Judoka Jailed After Drunken-Brawl Murder
A gold medal-winning Olympic judoka has been jailed after the brutal murder of his friend during a drunken brawl in Mongolia. Naidangiin Tüvshinbayar made history in Beijing 14 years ago when he became Mongolia’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist. Having followed that success with silver in London four years later, he firmly cemented himself as a national hero, and later became president of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
Heroic Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Takes Down Assailant In New York City
An MMA fighter named Ro Malabanan is a hero today after he stopped an assailant on the streets of New York City. Malabanan known as Ro the Show on Instgram is a black belt in Brazilan jiu-jitsu and recently used his skills to apprehend a man who was randomly punching people on the streets of New York. According to Malabanan’s social media, he was on his way to work when he encountered a man who had been haphazardly hitting people on the street.
TMZ.com
Royals' Amir Garrett Apologizes For Throwing Drink On Fan During Game
4:20 PM PT -- Seems Amir Garrett had a change of heart ... the Royals relief pitcher has now fired off an apology after throwing a drink on a fan last night in Chicago. "I owe the fan from last night's incident an apology. I realize my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is a part of today's game. I hope he can forgive me."
Daniel Cormier approves of Dan Hooker’s callout of Tony Ferguson; “I don’t need to see them in there with those high-level guys anymore”
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson is the fight to make. ‘The Hangman’ has been out of the cage since his knockout defeat to Arnold Allen at UFC London in March. The defeat was his fourth, in his last five contests. Following the stoppage, Hooker announced his intentions to move back up to lightweight.
