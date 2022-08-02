Could hippos be added to the list of the world’s most endangered animals?

Read on www.timeout.com
This small northern city has just been named the most beautiful in the world
You’d think that the most beautiful city in the world would be Paris, Kyoto or Florence, right? A random city in north-west England with one Aldi, four Greggs and around 79,645 people probably wouldn’t spring to mind. But according to good old science, the most beautiful city in...
Mystery wreckage in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippines is probably fallen Chinese rocket parts, space-debris experts say
China's rocket booster fell to Earth uncontrolled, and new photos convinced space-debris experts that it rained rocket parts across Southeast Asia.
Dream job alert: you could live in a luxurious villa in the Maldives for free for an entire year
Do you love books? And do you love sunshine? Well, if the answer to both of those questions is hell yes, then, boy, do we have the dream job for you. A luxury resort on an island paradise in the Maldives is looking for someone to run its bookshop. Not...
You can buy this entire Scottish island for less than the average London flat
Happen to have £350,000 lying around? You could treat yourself to your very own Scottish island – complete with a lighthouse, five-bedroom house, 28 acres of land, walled garden, helipad and bothy. Pladda Isles, just south of Arran on Scotland’s Atlantic Coast, is now on the market for...
Kyoto's mysterious Ruriko-in Temple is open for nighttime illuminations this month
Located roughly 40 minutes from Kyoto Station by train is the small Buddhist temple of Ruriko-in. Famous for its beautiful Japanese garden and tearoom with a panoramic view of surrounding maple trees, Ruriko-in is one of the most popular attractions in the prefecture. Part of the temple’s appeal lies in its mystery, as it’s only open to the public for a handful of days every year.
The 19 best weekend getaways from Montreal
Tucked into the Laurentians, Saint-Sauveur is a solid option for anyone looking to escape to the mountains for the weekend. The charming resort town is popular come wintertime among skiers due to its proximity to the mountains. Located at the eastern edge of Quebec's Outaouais region, this country escape is...
Japan’s Pokemon manhole covers are now available as collectibles
From Tokyo to Hokkaido, Pokémon manhole covers, also known as Pokéfuta, have been popping up all over the country. However, it can be quite a trek to see all the Pokéfuta scattered across multiple prefectures. To save you some time, you can now collect special merchandise featuring Pokéfuta at Village Vanguard stores.
The best French restaurants in Singapore
The golden age of French dining was never really over in Singapore. In recent years, it was French restaurants that dominated the recent editions of the Michelin Guide and there was a good handful of French restaurants that again clinched us spots on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. While decorated fine-dining establishments may get most of the limelight – as they should, Singapore has also been steadily building up a broad portfolio that traverses price points and culinary regions. Be hungry, be very hungry, for we have surveyed the landscape to spotlight the best French establishments worthy of your money.
Here’s one bit of good news: the Great Barrier Reef currently has record amounts of coral
It isn’t often that you hear good news about the world’s most vulnerable natural environments – but here’s some. Parts of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef have just recorded their highest levels of coral coverage in over three decades. The findings were revealed in an annual...
Watch: Hokkaido hosted Japan’s biggest drone show featuring Pokemon
Otaru Ushiro Festival, also known as the Tide Festival, at Otaru city in Hokkaido is held on the last weekend of July every year. The three-day event is split into three parts, starting with the Ushio Furekomi opening ceremony with floats and dancers parading through the neighbourhood. Then there’s the...
The Cream of Europe Pastry Show: Classics of Tomorrow with quality French cream
When it comes to baking, we all know the importance of using quality ingredients. Whether it’s whipping up 20-minute cupcakes at home or designing a tiered cake from scratch, one of the most crucial baking components is cream. Cream of Europe is behind a Pastry Show that recently happened...
Spain is banning people from setting their air-con below 27C
If you’re heading to Spain this summer, prepare to feel a bit toastier than usual. The Spanish government has just passed a decree that makes it illegal in lots of public places to set the air-conditioning below 27C. The rule applies to public buildings such as airports, bars, cinemas,...
