German shepherd stolen nearly 5 years ago found over 600 miles from its Texas home

A mix historic charm and modern comforts at the Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast.
Galveston, Texas -- A veteran and her husband blend historic and modern at the Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast in Galveston. The home was built in 1887 and still has many original features as its survived 136 years of hurricanes. It was built by architect Alfred Muller, who built many famous buildings on Galveston Island. The home changed hands several times before becoming a bed and breakfast in 1994.
The Pink Boots Society creates a safe space for women in brewing to grow in their careers
HOUSTON, Texas -- A group of Houston-area women are showing that brewing beer isn't just for the boys. Right now, only 2% of breweries in the U.S. are female-owned and that is where the Pink Boots Society steps in. It is a non-profit that helps women and non-binary people grow in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry.
