Providence man involved in shootout that injured 9 sentenced to 14 years in state prison

ABC6.com
Grand jury indicts Cranston man for role in officer involved shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attornery General Peter Neronha said Thursday that a Grand Jury indicted a Cranston man in connection to a officer involved shooting back in January. Neronha said 49-year-old Kyle Bento is now charged with burglary and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
ABC6.com
Grand jury indicts Providence man accused of robbing gas station
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday that a grand jury indicted a Providence man for an alleged robbery back in January. Neronha said 19-year-old Izaiah Rivera Richard is being charged with one count of second-degree robbery. Rivera is being accused of robbing a...
ABC6.com
Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
3 indicted on murder charges in Newport double shooting
The suspects in a Newport shooting that killed one man and wounded another are facing new charges.
3 men wanted in North Kingstown drug store robbery
Police are searching for three men who robbed a North Kingstown drug store Wednesday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
Providence man charged in Bellingham car breaks
The suspect, identified as Thony Greene, 26, was carrying a backpack containing items consistent with what was stolen from the vehicles, according to police.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, members of the C6 Drug Control Unit, with the assistance of the D4 Drug Control Unit, conducted an investigation targeting the sale of narcotics and arrested Gabriel Graham, 24, of Stoughton, on drug and firearm charges in the area of Harvard Street and Everett Street in Hyde Park.
Register Citizen
Norwich felon gets 5 years after caught dealing drugs, prosecutors say
NORWICH — A town man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being caught with a handgun and drugs while on probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Antoine Walker, 42, pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession with intent to distribute...
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
ABC6.com
Man, 25, shot in arm in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in Central Falls on Tuesday night. Central Falls Police Maj. Christopher Reed said shots had been fired just before 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Rhode...
ABC6.com
Police: 2 men shot at Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said two men were shot outside a food mart Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue. Police said the men’s injuries were non-life-threatening. ABC 6 News reached to Providence police for more...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Investigations underway after two, separate deaths at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating what Massachusetts State Police are calling two separate deaths at Carson Beach. MSP said they first responded to reports of a floating body in the Mothers Rest area of the South Boston beach on Wednesday. Boston Fire reportedly retrieved the body in that case, with the Suffolk County DA’s office opening an investigation into the matter.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
whdh.com
Police search for suspect in connection with animal cruelty
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden Police Department and the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) are searching for the owner of a chihuahua bearing several signs of abuse, after he was found abandoned near a bike trail in Malden. The ARL said a good Samaritan found Bailey along the East...
Police: Caregiver exploited elderly Little Compton woman
Jahlena Ann Giron has been charged with exploitation of an elder, larceny, forgery/counterfeiting and obtaining property under false pretenses.
