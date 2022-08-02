ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Good Eye heading to York following fine Goodwood effort

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEDkq_0h1oTtBS00

Jessica Long’s Good Eye will fly the flag for Sweden at York’s Ebor meeting after a successful Goodwood venture.

The seven-year-old was a 150-1 chance for the Stewards’ Cup under Ray Dawson, a price that perhaps reflected his unfamiliar overseas form rather than his ability.

Placed twice in Germany before winning at Listed level at Baden-Baden in May, the bay was then ninth behind Charlie Hills’ Garrus in the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis at Deauville last month.

At Goodwood the gelding broke neatly from the stalls when drawn in the 26th of 28 berths and was ridden on the inside rail as the field split into two groups.

Last year’s winner, Michael Dods’ Commanche Falls, retained his title – but only two lengths behind him in fourth was Long’s rank outsider.

“He was just fantastic, it was such a good experience for everyone. The horse ran an absolute blinder,” she said.

“It was beautiful, a fantastic atmosphere and we were so well looked after by the whole Goodwood team. The way I would say it is that it’s racing as racing should be.

“I think he was a little bit underrated, especially after what I would have thought were three very solid performances in Germany.

“I know he ran little bit below par in France just before we came to Goodwood, he had semi-excuses for that.

“I always said he would be an ideal candidate for that kind of race (the Stewards’ Cup) with the way he runs, if he breaks properly and is quick out of the gates he will be able to travel.

“We were obviously a little bit lucky with the draw, which helped. It was a very good ride, I was very happy all around.”

Long reports the horse, who is enjoying a spell at Amanda Perrett’s Sussex yard, to have taken the race well as a trip to the Knavesmire at York beckons for the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap Stakes.

She said: “He came out of the race very well, he’s eaten up and is looking well – he’s very happy with himself!

“If everything goes to plan we will head up to York for what I believe is a fairly new race up there, a six-furlong heritage handicap run straight after the Ebor.

“I hear it is a lovely track and it is a flat racecourse as well, which I think will play even more to our strengths.

“I’m looking forward to it, we will keep him in one piece and just keep doing what we’re doing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Frankie returns to Shergar Cup with strong book of rides

Frankie Dettori could be the star of the show at Ascot on Saturday when he makes his first appearance in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup since 2016. It has been almost 26 years since the Italian first lit up the Berkshire track when riding all seven winners on one card, but he has been part of the furniture at the venue ever since and his 77 wins at Royal Ascot make him the most successful jockey currently riding.
SPORTS
newschain

Doyle confident Naval Crown can sparkle at Deauville

James Doyle believes Naval Crown’s versatility will stand him in good stead ahead of the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday. A 33-1 winner of the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot from better-fancied Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Creative Force, he proved that was no fluke when a clear second to Alcohol Free in the July Cup.
SPORTS
newschain

Grocer Jack aiming to blossom in Rose of Lancaster

Grocer Jack will be bidding to taste a sweet success when he runs in the Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on Saturday. William Haggas’ charge got off the mark for the Sommerville Lodge handler with an impressive nine-length victory in the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury last month and now makes the move up to Group Three company looking to expand his reputation.
SPORTS
newschain

Loughnane backing Bears to rise to Phoenix challenge

David Loughnane’s Go Bears Go will seek further Group success in the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday. The three-year-old was last seen finishing second in the Group Three Hackwood Stakes at Newbury in July, coming home a length and a quarter behind Owen Burrows’ Minzaal.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dawson
newschain

McEvoy thrilled to be back at Ascot for Shergar Cup rides

Kerrin McEvoy is relishing the opportunity to return to Ascot as part of the Rest of the World team in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. The Australian is no stranger to riding on British turf, of course, having spent five years as Godolphin’s number two rider on these shores.
WORLD
newschain

Alseyoob seeking Sweet success for Ismail Mohammed

Ismail Mohammed is excited to step his course-and-distance maiden winner Alseyoob up to Group Three level for the Jewsons Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The Newmarket handler knows a smart juvenile filly when he sees one, having trained Zain Claudette to win the Group Three Princess Margaret and the Group Two Lowther Stakes last season.
ANIMALS
newschain

O’Brien pair all set for what looks red-hot renewal of Phoenix Stakes

Little Big Bear and Blackbeard give Aidan O’Brien a formidable hand in his bid for a remarkable 17th victory in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday. Johannesburg (2001), George Washington (2005), Mastercraftsman (2008), and Caravaggio (2016) are among the previous winners of a juvenile Group One the trainer has dominated over the past 25 years.
SPORTS
newschain

George Miller, 75, becomes oldest gold medallist in Commonwealth Games history

Scotland’s George Miller became the oldest gold medallist in Commonwealth Games history after winning the para-bowls mixed pairs final in Leamington Spa at the age of 75. Miller, who is lead director for partially-sighted team-mate Melanie Inness, succeeds his para-bowls team-mate, 72-year-old Rosemary Lenton, who briefly held the record after winning the women’s pairs title on Wednesday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwood#Ebor
newschain

Battle to save weakened whale lost in the Seine

French environmentalists were hoping to feed a catch of herring to a worryingly thin Beluga whale that has strayed far from its Arctic habitat into France’s Seine River. They fear that the ethereal white mammal is slowly starving in the waterway that flows through Paris and beyond. “We are...
ANIMALS
newschain

Coventry v Rotherham clash in doubt over playing surface concerns

Coventry’s Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham has been placed in doubt after it was confirmed a pitch inspection will take place on Saturday evening. The Sky Blues are due to stage their first home match of the new season against the Millers on Sunday afternoon. But the playing...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Jack Laugher full of praise for Anthony Harding after synchronised gold

Jack Laugher was full of praise after he sealed his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games, winning the men’s synchronised three-metre springboard event alongside partner Anthony Harding. In what is a relatively new partnership between the pair, they topped the leaderboard in Friday’s event with 438.33, winning by...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy