Trial scheduled for 2 charged in shootings of prostitute, boyfriend at Baymont Inn

The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party
A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
The Oakland Press
Roseville man charged with harassing Hazel Park police with over 150 calls
A Roseville man is charged with making multiple harassing phone calls to the Hazel Park police dispatch after police say they made a traffic stop on him. Dwayne L. Dye, 52, was arraigned Thursday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of violating a city ordinance prohibiting harassing phone calls.
The Oakland Press
Driver accused of killing charity bicyclists has history of drug abuse, next court date set
The Ionia County woman who allegedly killed Bloomfield Hills attorney Michael Salhaney and Edward Erickson of Ann Arbor when she struck them with her vehicle while driving intoxicated is scheduled to return to court next Monday, Aug. 8. At arraignment Aug. 1, Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Mandy Marie...
The Oakland Press
School officials pleased with millage win in Pontiac
Pontiac School District officials weren’t ready to predict a win in Tuesday’s millage renewal request, but say they’re pleased with it. More than 1 million people are registered to vote in Oakland, and close to 10,000 voters cast ballots to decide Pontiac’s school millage. Of the...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 5 and beyond
Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to event. Tickets on sale at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena. On sale 10 a.m. Aug. 5.
The Oakland Press
CARE House of Oakland County names new board member
Tamara Rambus of Rochester Hills was recently named to the board of directors for CARE House of Oakland County, according to a press release. CARE House of Oakland County is a Pontiac-based nonprofit that offers programs focused on the prevention of child abuse. Rambus is an independent human resources leadership...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac, Bloomfield school millages approved
The two school millages on Tuesday’s ballot were headed for passage with nearly 100% of precincts reporting. Bloomfield Hills Schools asked voters to restore a 2 mill non-homestead operating levy and Pontiac schools officials asked voters to restore its 18 mills non-homestead operating millage. County Commission. Redistricting has reduced...
The Oakland Press
Farmington Hills offers cooling center amid heat, humidity
Due to anticipated extreme heat, humidity and storms with potential power outages, the city of Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center for use as a cooling center. You do not need to be a resident of Farmington Hills to use the center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road between Inkster and Middlebelt roads.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County road coworkers get new contract, new coworkers
A group of county road workers have ratified a new contract after a year of negotiations. Close to 220 road workers agreed to switch from to Operating Engineers 324 more than a year ago. They approved the new contract late last month after negotiations went into mediation. Ken Dombrow, Operating...
The Oakland Press
Sunflour Bakehaus closes; new owners sought for popular bakery
The popular Sunflour Bakehaus in downtown Farmington has closed and the owners are seeking a buyer for the bakery. Owners Becky Burns and Jeff Pavlik posted on Facebook that they plan to open for one weekend in August to have a grand farewell. They announced in early June that after...
The Oakland Press
Temptations stage musical makes its way back ‘home’ to Detroit
During the final moments of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” the actor portraying co-founder Otis Williams breaks the fourth wall — not for the first time during the show — to tell the audience that, “I never meant to be the last one standing.” I thought my brothers would live forever.”
The Oakland Press
American Legion Post brings Vietnam Veterans Memorial ‘The Moving Wall’ to Holly
Holly American Legion Post 149 brings the Vietnam Veterans Memorial “The Moving Wall” to Holly for the first time. The Moving Wall will be at the Karl Richter Campus, at 300 East Street. The Wall will be open to the public, free, 24 hours a day from Thursday, Aug. 4 to Monday, Aug. 8.
The Oakland Press
More tests still showing no contamination from chemical spill in Huron River
Test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday, Aug. 3, downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the carcinogen. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced the results on Thursday. Two tests taken Tuesday also detected...
The Oakland Press
Free health and safety fair Aug. 18 in Farmington Hills
A free health and safety education fair will be held Aug. 18 in Farmington Hills, open to the public. Hosted by the Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission, the event will run twice, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center located at 29995 12 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak artist turns beach trash into treasure at SEA LIFE
Bottles, bottle caps, straws, lighters, beach toys, bags and dental floss picks. All of these items have one thing in common — plastic bits and pieces washed ashore on the beaches of the Great Lakes. In collaboration with SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium inside Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills,...
The Oakland Press
Column: Preteen Guildlings bring musical ‘Madagascar Jr.’ to the PGD stage
The musical “Madagascar Jr.” comes to life Aug. 11 to 14 at the Players Guild of Dearborn as the preteen Guildlings go wild and bring out their inner animal to tell a laughter-filled tale of friendship and discovery. When four animals from New York’s Central Park Zoo escape...
The Oakland Press
Initial testing shows no contamination of Huron River; sampling to continue
A state agency sampled nine locations of the Huron River on Wednesday, Aug. 3, a day after a chemical spill was announced, with results expected on Thursday. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said results of the first two tests, taken Tuesday at the mouth of Norton Creek and on the Huron River just downstream from Norton Creek, did not detect the presence of hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen.
The Oakland Press
Robotics supplier FANUC America expands in Oakland County
Rochester Hills-based FANUC America, a global supplier of CNCs, robotics and factory automation products, announced it is expanding its operational space in Oakland County. FANUC America recently purchased 67 acres of land with an existing 132,745 square-foot facility at the former Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School campus in Auburn Hills. Construction at the site will add a 655,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects, according to a press release.
The Oakland Press
Statewide number of COVID-19 cases climbing
Michigan reported 20,173 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases over the past week, a significant jump over the 19,653 cases recorded in the previous week. There were 106 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which releases weekly totals every Tuesday.
The Oakland Press
Robust absentee ballot returns, steady traffic at many Oakland County polls
Candidates and millage questions packed this primary ballot.To put this election’s voter turnout into context, the general election last November saw 153,183 voters cast ballots, out of 687,777 who registered to vote. That is a 22.27% turnout. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.1 million absentee...
