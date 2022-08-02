Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 2 (Cristian Javier Start Bodes Well For Astros)

Read on fansided.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 5 (Take The OVER When Colorado Sees a Lefty)
Rockies +1.5 (-180) 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115) Right off the bat, the total seems very low for this one. German Marquez has a 5.29 ERA and a 4.70 fielding independent pitching, he is also 6-9 in his 20 starts. He gets hit very hard, in the bottom five percent of the league in hard hit rate and average exit velocity. His expected slugging percentage is in the 16th percentile in the league.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Nationals, White Sox, & Yankees With Massive Pitching Advantages)
My dog, Kemba, is currently napping on a comfy blanket between my legs as I type, curled up in the sweetest way with his paws overlapping each other. It's absolutely adorable, and tells me I need to go buy a bunch more comfy blankets. Luckily for us, today's MLB slate oozes with value and my pockets will be deeper once I'm through with this parlay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why the Yankees made controversial Jordan Montgomery trade, explained
There’s no such thing as too much pitching, unless you’re the New York Yankees. Why did Brian Cashman trade Jordan Montgomery at the deadline?. Montgomery was traded from an excess — at least that’s how Cashman reportedly viewed it. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cashman...
MLB・
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (The Two Worst 1st Inning Offense Head-to-Head)
I’ll let you see behind the curtain a little bit for today’s NRFI and YRFI bet. I’m down in South Carolina for my family vacation. A week at the beach sounds great right? Well yeah, but there’s no sports betting in this state so it could be better. That’s why I have to live vicariously through all of you, and maybe my favorite baseball bets are No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning.
Yardbarker
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB・
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. reveals troubling feeling behind struggles
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s well-documented struggles offensively have Atlanta Braves fans concerned. While Ronald Acuña Jr. may be an All-Star, it has not exactly been smooth sailing for the Atlanta Braves‘ most talented player since coming back from his torn ACL. Acuña may have gone yard in...
FanSided
