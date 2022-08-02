ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

7-time F1 champ joins Denver Broncos ownership group

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday morning that Sir Lewis Hamilton will be a part of the Broncos Walton-Penner family ownership group .

Hamilton is a seven-time Formula One World Champion.

The ownership group includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner, according to a statement from Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis . Walton also said investor Mellody Hobson has joined the ownership group, as well as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice .

Walton released the following statement on behalf of the ownership group:

“We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirt and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization,” Walton shared.

Walton, the head of the ownership group, is hoping to purchase the team for a record $4.65 billion sale .

Walton is the chairman of the Walmart Board and an heir to Sam Walton, the company’s founder. Forbes estimates his net worth at $58.8 billion . He would be the richest owner in the NFL, if the deal is approved.

Multiple reports indicate the final vote will go down on Aug. 9 in Minnesota. 24 of the league’s 31 other owners will need to approve of the sale, according to ProFootball Talk’s Mike Florio .

