Cameron Monaghan knows ‘Star Wars’ fans want to see Cal Kestis in live-action, but probably isn’t allowed to say anything more

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rise of Skywalker’ star open to a ‘Star Wars’ return
Despite only appearing in a Star Wars movie that most fans would rather forget about, it seems like Dominic Monaghan would be down to return as professor-turned-Resistance-trooper Beaumont Kin for any future stories set in the galaxy far, far away. Regardless of the fact that The Rise of Skywalker has...
wegotthiscovered.com
If Joe Keery isn’t cast as the Human Torch, here are 10 other Marvel characters he could potentially play
It’s been years since Joe Keery debuted as Steve Harrington in season one of Stranger Things, but Keery fever remains at an all-time high. The instant favorite of Netflix’s supernatural series joined the longtime cast in the very first episode of the debut season, and soon had a fanbase to rival those of main characters Eleven or Dustin. A combination of Keery’s charm, good looks, and undeniable charisma made his breakout character one of the show’s very best, and quickly gave Keery widespread name recognition.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Eternals’ fans adamant the movie has one of the MCU’s most majestic scenes
For a film largely considered the low point of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s always a surprise to see Eternals pop up in discourse other than the aforementioned topic. Despite its beautiful on-location cinematography and an Academy Award-winning director in Chloé Zhao, the film couldn’t quite tie all of its characters together in a way that satiated critics or audiences.
RELATED PEOPLE
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fan bravely declares an underrated character better than Eddie
There’s no question that the biggest breakout of Stranger Things 4 was Eddie Munson, with Joseph Quinn’s quirky performance as the DnD-loving metalhead turning him into the most mourned character since, well, the ones from all the other seasons. But this dangerously hot take is boldly declaring that an underrated member of Hawkins’ heroes is a superior character to the internet’s beloved Eddie.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
Following William Shatner Comments, Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Son Shared How He Thinks His Dad Would Feel About Strange New Worlds
After William Shatner shared some controversial comments at San Diego Comic-Con, Rod Roddenberry weighed in on what his dad would think of Strange New Worlds.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans roast the worst CGI they’ve ever seen in big budget movies
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been coming under fire throughout Phase Four for its substandard CGI, which also happens to be coinciding with a number of visual effects artists speaking out on adverse working conditions, and we’d be foolish to think the two aren’t related in some way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Lord of the Rings’ fans fear Amazon is ‘Star Warsing’ Middle-earth with ‘The Rings of Power’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most hotly anticipated, and at the same time, divisive adaptations on the horizon. While most audiences are approaching the series with a sense of cautious optimism developed through years of dealing with middling adaptations, sequels, and what have you to their favorite stories, a lot of Tolkien’s most ferocious gatekeepers are already certain that Amazon is going to ruin their beloved fantasy world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Cruise explains why David Fincher wasn’t right for ‘Mission: Impossible III’
It sounds hard to believe given the franchise’s current status as one of the biggest, best, and most acclaimed brands in Hollywood, but a lot of insiders and analysts were beginning to doubt Mission: Impossible round about the time the third installment was released. Not only did the six-year...
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Bacon doesn’t hold ‘Friday the 13th’ in the same regard as fans do
Many people see Friday the 13th as one of the greatest and most important horror films of all time, but Kevin Bacon sees it as just another gig that helped him survive as a struggling actor. The now-esteemed actor had appeared in only a handful of projects before he was...
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
Michael Keaton has never finished a Marvel or DC movie – despite starring in both franchises
The Batman star has never watched a superhero movie all the way through
'Andor' Characters Are 'Regular People' Making 'Epic Decisions', Teases 'Star Wars' Prequel Series Creator
The creator of the Star Wars prequel, Andor, is giving fans some insight into the new series. During a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, Andor creator Tony Gilroy was joined by Diego Luna, who plays the leading role of Cassian Andor in the show. At the end of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ms. Marvel’ writer reveals whether there were issues following MCU continuity
Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.
Comments / 0