Kansas City, MO

LIVE BLOG: Orlando Brown Jr. joins Chiefs for hot day at training camp

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs preseason stars who had us fooled

Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

New Chiefs Receiver Comments On A Brutal Practice

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be his second NFL team after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have some great seasons in Pittsburgh, especially his 2018 campaign wherein he had 1,426 and seven touchdowns. But ultimately,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs activate Prince Tega Wanogho from PUP list

The Kansas City Chiefs activated offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho from the Physically Unable to Play list on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs began with a number of offensive linemen missing from training camp for one reason or another, but slowly and steadily, players are returning to the field. The latest player back in the fold of training camp is offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who was activated from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP list) on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

