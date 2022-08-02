Motorcyclists, drivers reminded to not park in striped disability access parking spaces

Read on www.newscenter1.tv
“Keep on truckin” Rapid City Regional Airport, nationwide businesses prepare for Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. – One more day before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off, and the Rapid City Regional Airport is roaring with excitement as riders fly in for the rally. Many made the decision this year to truck their bikes in rather than ride them in from out of the state or even the country. There are trucks lined up in the back parking lot of the airport full of bikes ready to go.
Little Elk Creek area to remain temporarily closed for construction
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Starting August 8, construction will begin on a short access road to the Little Elk Creek parking area located near Piedmont in the Black Hills National Forest. Due to the construction activities and for public safety, the area will remain closed from Aug. 8-12. The construction...
City of Sturgis to set up street closures for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. — Beginning at 2 a.m. Friday, August 5, Sturgis city crews will begin setting up for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Street Closures. Anyone parked in the areas of setup will be subject to getting a ticket and towed. There will be no access to Lazelle Street from...
RCPD’s tiny patrol car, with a gigantic purpose
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent viral post from Little Rock Police Department, showcasing their tiny patrol car, gained over 57,000 comments and 80,000 shares. They’re not the only ones with a tiny patrol vehicle though, Rapid City Police Department has a fun sized car of their own. If you’ve...
Rapid City to begin mosquito fogging near Elks Golf Course
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City is starting it’s mosquito fogging operations. Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson says they’ll be spraying in the area of the Elks Golf Course after hearing some concerns from residents in the area. They’ll be hitting the streets around 10 p.m. sometime...
KICKSTANDS UP: Sturgis Chief’s Ride kicks off Rally action
STURGIS, S.D. — The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is near. With perhaps the area’s biggest event starting Friday, local Sturgis riders got a head of the crowd and let the kickstands up during the first annual Chief’s Ride on Wednesday. The ride began in the Sturgis Community...
Sturgis Rally to have few measures after three years of COVID
STURGIS, S.D. – With it being one of the few events that still happened in 2020, this year will mark the third Sturgis Rally with COVID-19. Despite the number of variants, people are still invited to partake and enjoy the Rally, especially since they don’t have to be in a crowded bar.
“A chance to experience firsthand the welcoming hospitality of South Dakota and of Hill City.” The Heart of the Hills gets rally-ready
HILL CITY, S.D.– As the rally draws near and riders are already making their way into the Black Hills just days before the kickoff, cities and towns are just about ready for the temporary population boom. In Hill City, many businesses have already began welcoming attendees from all over...
KELOLAND TV
Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -An influx of motorcyclists for the Sturgis Rally often means more help for various businesses around the area ... including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, seven deputies were sworn in by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren to help patrol areas like Wall ... Keystone,...
I-90 accident on Thursday near Deadwood Ave exit
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thursday, traffic was piled up on Interstate 90 from LaCrosse Street to Deadwood Avenue. The Department of Transportation had one lane closed in the westbound lane of I-90. A 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 24-year old male stopped abruptly due to the stopped...
Box Elder annual Water Warz makes a splash at City Hall
BOX ELDER, S.D. – Box Elder City Hall was the location of a legendary face-off on Tuesday. The winner? Everyone in attendance. In a very special team-up, the Box Elder Police Department and the Box Elder Fire Department came together with City Hall to help make the second annual Water Warz happen.
Domesticated ducks rescued in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, one duck has died. Several domesticated ducks were discovered on the side of the road in Pennington County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, six ducks with clipped wings were left along Old Folsom Road...
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
Pennington County Wheel Tax has been approved for increase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Pennington County Board of Commissioners met today for the second reading of the proposed increase to the wheel tax. The proposal will raise the wheel tax from two dollars to five dollars. While Pennington County collects a variety of taxes such as property taxes and...
Smith holds meet-and-greet in Rapid City, Noem anticipates campaigning west river
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall right around the corner, the candidates for Governor are making their case to voters, and they’re keeping a particular constituency in mind. Democratic nominee Jamie Smith made his first appearance in the Black Hills courting west river voters about two weeks ago,...
Parks crews to begin mosquito fogging operations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Parks Division crews will be initiating mosquito control fogging operations this week in the area of the Elks Golf Course due to citizen concerns. The fogging operations this week will be the first of the season, and residents living in and around the Elks Country Club, including Elks Country Estates and Orchard Meadows, should be aware that crews plan to fog in the affected area in the late evening hours Wednesday to Friday, depending on weather conditions.
ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught
Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
Pickup vs. motorcycle crash injures 1 person near Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash near Rapid City on Thursday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Yamaha Motorcycle and a 2010 Chevy Silverado Pickup were travelling west on Interstate 90 when the pickup stopped abruptly due to backed up traffic. The motorcycle hit the pickup from behind, injuring the motorcycle driver.
