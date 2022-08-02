Ohio makes more money available for child care grants using federal funds

Read on woub.org
Related
wtuz.com
Update to Ohio Benefits Portal
Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
Ohio Department of Health awards $7 million to 26 community organizations
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Health has awarded $6.89 million to 26 community-based organizations with the goal of supporting projects that improve the health and lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. Ohio Health Improvement Zones are neighborhoods ODH has identified as dealing with socioeconomic and demographic...
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces safety and security support for over 1,000 Ohio Schools
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced that 1,183 schools in...
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Ironton Tribune
Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America
The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
RELATED PEOPLE
Everything to know about Ohio’s tax-free weekend
Find out when tax free weekend is and what all it applies to.
Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is
Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
13abc.com
ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations. ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones. These...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week for four in a row. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last […]
wksu.org
What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio
By a nearly two to one margin earlier this week, voters in Kansas turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, it's too late to mount a similar effort in time for this November's election, but some groups are...
Ohio’s tax-free weekend: How to save on school supplies
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the next school year right around the corner, Ohio’s tax-free weekend is the perfect opportunity to complete your back-to-school shopping. According to Reuters, spending per student is averaged to rise to $661 this year which is up 27% from pre-pandemic levels. But with Ohio’s tax-free weekend coming up, back-to-school […]
DeWine discusses new school safety measures in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Tuesday about new school safety initiatives at the Ohio School Safety Summit. Among the topics was the new measures that were part of House Bill 99, which is the legislation DeWine signed into law that allows teachers to be armed in the classroom starting this fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – July 29, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The...
Ohio COVID-19 cases dip this week in Ohio; weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Aug. 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time in six weeks, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio has dropped. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 27,785 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update, down 2,091 from a week ago. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases...
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Ohio sales tax holiday: When it is, and what you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of items will be exempt from sales taxes this weekend as part of Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax-free holiday. Starting midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7, Ohio will have a sales tax holiday. During the weekend, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax: An item […]
Comments / 0