Ohio makes more money available for child care grants using federal funds

The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO