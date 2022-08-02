ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio makes more money available for child care grants using federal funds

By Andy Chow
WOUB
 3 days ago
wtuz.com

Update to Ohio Benefits Portal

Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
Ironton Tribune

Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America

The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is

Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com

ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations. ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones. These...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week for four in a row. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last […]
WDTN

Ohio’s tax-free weekend: How to save on school supplies

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the next school year right around the corner, Ohio’s tax-free weekend is the perfect opportunity to complete your back-to-school shopping. According to Reuters, spending per student is averaged to rise to $661 this year which is up 27% from pre-pandemic levels. But with Ohio’s tax-free weekend coming up, back-to-school […]
10TV

DeWine discusses new school safety measures in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Tuesday about new school safety initiatives at the Ohio School Safety Summit. Among the topics was the new measures that were part of House Bill 99, which is the legislation DeWine signed into law that allows teachers to be armed in the classroom starting this fall.
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sales tax holiday: When it is, and what you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of items will be exempt from sales taxes this weekend as part of Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax-free holiday.   Starting midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7, Ohio will have a sales tax holiday. During the weekend, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax: An item […]
