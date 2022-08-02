Read on www.woodtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Support literacy in Kalamazoo this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next weekend marks the return of an annual event in Kalamazoo that supports literacy. Kito and Michael from the Kalamazoo Literacy Council join us to talk about the 11th Annual Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest!. The event takes place Saturday, August 6th from 12pm-3:30pm at the...
WOOD
Kent County Youth Fair kicks off this Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite summer events is back for 5 days starting on Monday. The Kent County Youth Fair has a full carnival this year with rides for all ages on Wednesday plus tons of delicious fair foods, special days for veterans & those with disabilities and free nightly entertainment! Come on out and support the kids and their dedication to their projects. You can also check out the auctions on Wednesday and Thursday and bid on a craft or baking project or even a beef cow!
WOOD
Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
WOOD
Local veteran gets much-needed bathroom makeover
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A local veteran recently got something he badly needed. A lot of people know Mike Hall as a retired, popular teacher at Mattawan High School. But before teaching local students, he served his country in Vietnam. Retirement and life hasn’t always been easy, though. He had a cancer diagnosis and injuries to his hip and back led to issues with mobility, so he now uses a walker to get around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Looking Back At This Summer’s Park Party Recess Fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As Summer starts to come to a close we now have had a chance to stop and look back at all the fun we had this summer at the Park Party recesses. Maranda and the Park Party Team visited the kids at Wyoming, Muskegon, Battle Creek, West Ottawa, and Kalamazoo. The children at each school were quite surprised to see that their playground had turned into a party during recess. Kids had a blast playing in bounce houses, taking pictures with princesses, enjoying ice cream from Country Fresh, and so much more. As we look back at the Park Parties this season it is important to remember what this is all about. Reaching out to our kids and giving them support, especially now, as many are still catching up on their learning during the summer.
WOOD
The Hispanic Festival takes place this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend is the 44th annual Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza. It’s a free festival where you can experience hispanic food, art, music and dance while supporting a great organization – the Hispanic Center of West Michigan. This is their premier event and largest fundraiser plus it’s a great way to celebrate and share heritage, culture and traditions with the community. In addition to hosting the Hispanic Festival, the Hispanic Center of West Michigan provides family support services, language services, workforce development and youth & education services.
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issues proclamation honoring Cherry Health
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its work in local health care.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Innovation Hub Innovator of the Year
Each year, Grand Valley State University’s Muskegon Innovation Hub highlights problem-solvers who ignite ideas along the lakeshore. This year’s winner, Goodwill’s West Michigan Business Development Director Nick Carlson, says that his idea will help the nonprofit recycle millions pounds of unused plastic donations per year. “What we’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GRPS announces new Deputy Superintendent of PreK-12 Academics and Leadership
Grand Rapids Public Schools has announced that Dr. Brandy Lovelady Mitchell will be the district’s new Deputy Superintendent of PreK-12 Academics and Leadership.
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Things Go Moo at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-John Ball Zoo is always coming up with new ways to make their Zoo more fun and exciting for your family. Meet Pumpkin, a month, and a half year old Dwarf Highland Cow, that is currently living in the Zoo’s hospital. The Zoo has a special area where they nurse and quarantine animals, so they are ready to meet the other animals. The Zoo acquired Pumpkin as a baby from a donation by the Michigan hobby farm Two Men and a Hen. Highland Cows are from Scotland originally, and you can see the long curl hair that Pumpkin has to help him stay warm during the wintertime. As many of you know, there was a contest to name Pumpkin and his name fits him well. He was born with a Dark Brown coat which now looks more like light Orange in color.
WOOD
Recognizing the role of mental health in our overall well-being
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mental health carries a stigma in our country, even though up to 30% of American adults report having symptoms of anxiety or depression. Experts say we need to recognize the role of mental health in our overall well-being. Joining us today is Dr. Aniruddh...
Weeks before start of school year, GRPS introduces new dress code
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Earlier this summer, Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced it was eliminating the uniform policy that was in place for about ten years. The school board has just recently approved a new dress code on Aug. 1. "It is a big change," said Mel Atkins...
bookriot.com
A Michigan Public Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda
Jamestown Conservatives, a right-wing group in Jamestown Township, Michigan, is responsible for helping defund their public library. After a year-long battle with the Patmos Library, which has included the departure of the Library Director Amber McLain after a harassment campaign by the group, the library did not win its primary ballot measure to renew its millage rate (also known as the tax rate).
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
‘We’re running a stomach’: Grand Rapids’ biodigester online
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids' biodigester is now up and running.
WOOD
Harder & Warner makes shopping for plants easy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the heat and humidity, many of us are less motivated to want to work outside in our yard or shop for plants. We have a solution – you can shop for plants, trees, mulch and other landscaping materials online while still shipping local! We sat down with our friends at Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens in Caledonia to see how.
Literary Hub
Residents of a Michigan town defunded their library after it refused to remove LGBTQ books.
Another day, another example of grown adults rallying to ban books that could be educational, affirming, and in some cases life-saving for their kids. This one is in west Michigan, where residents of Jamestown Township voted this week to defund their local library following public disagreements about its inclusion of LGBTQ books for young adults.
Comments / 0