November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
CORRECTION Washington Wildfires
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, 10 homes lost. Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday that all Lind residents need to evacuate immediately and that about 10 homes had burned. News outlets reported that the Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire was expected to pass through town. The State Fire Marshal's office said Thursday that state fire assistance was mobilized to help fight the fire. Additional fires near Spokane and Ellensburg were also prompting evacuations.
Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington
Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
WA considers suspending license of Spokane youth mental health and addiction center
Aug. 4—Daybreak Youth Services, a nonprofit providing addiction and mental health services to minors in Washington, is facing possible closure in Spokane after state officials say the organization failed to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns. On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Health first announced...
41 large polluters to get free passes in WA carbon trading market
Aug. 3—Washington is required by law to eliminate or offset all of its greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. But generous exemptions for more than 40 of the state's biggest polluters in a forthcoming carbon market could push that goal beyond reach. In January, the state Department of Ecology will roll...
National Parks (including 3 in WA) are free to enter one day this week
In honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Parks that charge a fee will offer free admission Thursday. That includes Washington state's three big ones: North Cascades National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. Throughout the country, several small historic sites overseen...
Don't expect any relief from the heat in August in the Walla Walla Valley
Aug. 4—A hotter-than-normal August is likelier than not to follow a dry, blistering July in the Walla Walla Valley, with average precipitation expected, according to the National Weather Service. Walla Walla typically receives 0.4 inches of rain in August — the driest month of the year — with average...
