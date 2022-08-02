Rob Schamberger Names His Favorite Painting And Why It Will Be Tough To Surpass

Read on www.fightful.com
Related
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Cassie Lee And Shawn Spears Announce Pregnancy
Congratulations are in order for Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears. The couple announced that Cassie is expecting her first child with Spears. They posted a video on Instagram where Spears learns of Cassie's pregnancy via a diaper in a gift box and then various clips and images in the proceeding weeks.
Claudio Castagnoli: Being Paired With Paul Heyman Was A Great Learning Experience
Brock Lesnar's return to the WWE in 2014 potentially changed the career of a man that was known as The Swiss Cyborg in his former company. Claudio Castagnoli (known as Cesaro in the WWE) was in Nashville, Tennessee for a Starrcast V appearance. Claudio would sit down with Insight's Chris Van Vliet for an interview appearance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Butch Describes Backstage Atmosphere At WWE SmackDown Day Of Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement
On July 22, Vince McMahon announced he would be retiring as CEO of WWE. The news came around 4 p.m. ET with SmackDown set to go live at 8 p.m. ET. Butch was backstage at SmackDown described the atmosphere to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. "To be honest, up till...
Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Hundreds Of Unreleased WCW Songs That WWE Did Not Buy
Jimmy Hart reflects on the many theme songs he's made throughout the years and some of them ending up in the care of Ted Turner’s organizations. Jimmy Hart is one of the most famous professional wrestling theme composers in history. He has had a hand in making the theme songs for Shawn Michaels, The Honky Tonk Man, Hulk Hogan, and more.
Ciampa: I'm The Greatest Sports Entertainer Of All Time
Ciampa had a night to remember on Monday's WWE Raw when he won a triple threat match featuring Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and then went on to defeat AJ Styles later in the night. The two victories earned him a shot at Bobby Lashley and...
Report: Vince McMahon Removed From WWE Internal Roster, 'Wrestling' And 'Wrestler' No Longer 'Dirty'
More fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Vince McMahon is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster. McMahon had reportedly been listed internally as a talent alongside other talents who were not assigned to an official brand but would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals such as The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) and John Cena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Unrelased WWE Themes, Talks Music, More | 2022 Interviews
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Jimmy Hart in a 2-for-1 Interview!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Big E: Bryan Danielson Told Us Rap Battle With The Usos Could've Gone An Hour
On July 4, 2017, The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, & Kofi Kingston) took on The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) in a rap battle. The battle was hosted by Wale, who did his best Smack impression as New Day and the Usos battled it out like they were on URL TV.
Eric Bischoff On Triple H Leading WWE Creative: I'm 'Very, Very Optimistic'
Eric Bischoff is optimistic about what Triple H can do now that he's running WWE creative. Triple H was named the company's new head of creative after Vince McMahon retired on July 22. Alongside the news of McMahon's departure, WWE announced that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been appointed as the new co-Chief Executive Officers.
Ciampa Reflects On Adapting To NXT 2.0, Says Being The First Champion Of The Era Meant A Lot To Him
Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Heyman: Today's Recruits View WWE As An Option, Not An Obsession
Paul Heyman believes there's one critical difference between today's recruits and those who previously aimed to pursue greatness in the world of sports entertainment. Heyman, the former head of ECW, is renowned for his eye for talent, and he was on hand at the WWE tryout in Nashville ahead of WWE SummerSlam. This experience allowed him to meet the prospective superstars of tomorrow, and he learned a lot about them.
Logan Paul: WWE Is A Well-Organized Machine, I've Never Felt More Accepted As An Employee
Logan Paul first teamed up with WWE going into WrestleMania 37 when he was part of the storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. One year later at WrestleMania 38, Paul made his in-ring debut, teaming with The Miz to take on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). Paul made his singles debut at WWE SummerSlam when he faced The Miz.
Maxxine Dupri Is Excited To Work With Her Brother, Comments On Possibly Wrestling
On the July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown, Sofia Cromwell was introduced as Maxxine Dupri, the new director of talent for the Maximum Male Models. While it was initially thought that she would be replacing Max Dupri, Max would return to television a week later. Now, the brother-sister duo will look to take Maximum Male Models to a new level.
Becky Lynch: It Is The Dawning Of A New Era In WWE
Becky Lynch comments on Triple H leading WWE creative. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid a WWE Board investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed all creatives duties for the company and made an immediate impact at WWE SummerSlam when he aligned a returning Bayley (injury), Dakota Kai (released), and IYO SKY (injury). The trio squared off with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after Belair defeated Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
Solo Sikoa Regains His Crown, 'Melo Don't Miss, Axiom's Heroic Feat | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 26. - Solo Sikoa is once again the king of the streets. Von Wagner previously got the drop on him and laid the fan-favorite out at a SmackDown taping. The two powerhouses clashed in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Tuesday, and Sikoa emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash through the broadcast table. In a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, Sikoa stated that anyone who wants to step up can come and get it.
Logan Paul Reflects On Table Spot At WWE SummerSlam, Praises The Miz
Logan Paul moved to 2-0 in his wrestling career at WWE SummerSlam when he defeated The Miz. Paul was first successful at WWE WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). After the bout, Miz turned on Paul, setting up their SummerSlam showdown.
Gunther Wants To Wrestle John Cena And Anyone Else Considered 'Elite'
Gunther wants to restore the Intercontinental Championship's prestige. Gunther, formerly WALTER, is currently thriving on the SmackDown roster as the Intercontinental Champion. At one point, Gunther was opposed to moving to the United States but now, he has embraced the change and tells Sports Illustrated that he's looking forward to enhancing his career in this next phase.
Orange Cassidy: AEW Is Moving Wrestling Forward, Britt Baker Calls It 'Very Progressive'
Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker believe that All Elite Wrestling is moving wrestling forward. Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been a buzzworthy promotion, and it has continued to evolve by adding a number of top-level stars. This ongoing growth has helped AEW establish its place as a legitimate competitor in the wrestling landscape.
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0