Bar Harbor Food Pantry Has Urgent Need for Peanut Butter and Cereal

Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
iheart.com
Rockland Couple Celebrate Recovery With Unique Mocktail Business
ROCKLAND (WBZNewsRadio) - Lindsay Thompson is the brains behind a unique mocktail company emerging on the South Shore. Thompson and her boyfriend, John Zerewicz, have been sober for around 6 years now and said their business, Riot Rcvry, is all about making people feel included, even when they're skipping the booze.
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor residents rally around newborn
BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor residents Derrick Harrison and Sara Levine welcomed their baby into the world, they never expected to spend their first month as parents in and out of hospital rooms while their newborn recovers from open heart surgery. In just two weeks, more than 225...
Bangor State Fair opens Thursday with new ticket system
BANGOR, Maine — Since 1849, thousands of Mainers and folks from away have come to enjoy the food and rides at the Bangor State Fair. The fair is back in the Queen City and opens to the public on Thursday. It runs through Sunday at Bass Park behind the Cross Insurance Center.
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
Pet Of The Week: Could Winston Be The Answer To Your Doggy Dreams?
This week's SPCA of Hancock County "Pet of the Week" is a beautiful boy who will no doubt find a home in no time, because from the sound of it, he's a dream come true...at least that's how our friend Cole over at the shelter describes him. "Winston is a...
Maine’s Longest Running Humongous Corn Maze in Levant Reveals 2022 Design
If you've never been, put this on a bucket list right now!. The Treworgy Family Orchard in Levant, Maine has wowed people since they started their corn maze back in 2001. Back then the concept and the maze was a bit more simple than it is these days. It was a giant piece of popcorn.
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in the Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or...
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
Sunrise and Sunset Times in Bar Harbor – August 2022
Summer is flying by, and unfortunately, the amount of sunlight has begun to decrease during the month of August. We go from 14 hours and 41 minutes of sunlight on Monday, August 1st to 13 hours and 19 minutes of sunlight on Wednesday, August 31st. More noticeably, the sunsets 47 minutes earlier on August 31st (7:12 p.m.) than on August 1st (7:59 p.m. )
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
Friends in Action Senior Meals Every Tuesday at Noon – August Menus
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. The lunches are served at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth...
Pies Wanted for Trenton Scholarship Pie Sale – August 6
A couple of the great things about living in a small town of Maine, is that they take care of their own, the town helps raise the children and that everyone really cares about one another. That’s never more evident than in Trenton, where the Trenton Scholarship Committee is having an old fashioned pie sale on Saturday, August 6th in the Edward Brother's parking lot from 8 a.m.to 12 Noon or when all the pies are gone.
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
Ellsworth Residents Will Need to Renew Car Registrations In Person Until May 2023
Ellsworth residents who were accustomed to renewing their motor vehicle registrations online via Rapid Renewal will need to allow a little more time, and do it in person until May 2023. It appears that the Rapid Renewal program is not compatible with the City's new software system that went into...
wagmtv.com
Versant Power Distribution Rate Request
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
Tree Top Views from This Spectacular Ellsworth Waterfront Home
If you've ever dreamt of living high on a bluff, overlooking the water, in a stunningly beautiful house, then this Ellsworth home is for you. There's something magical about this house. Located at 140 Weymouth Way in Ellsworth, it's so secluded that it's hard to spot on the overhead Google map view. But rather than being deep in the woods, so all you see are trees, it sits on an embankment, overlooking Green Lake. So you have the quiet of the forest surrounding your house that fades into the landscape, as well as the incredible beauty of the lake. Perfect. And this house takes advantage of it all, with multiple decks overlooking the water and relaxation areas in the trees.
7 Cruise Ships to Make 16 Arrivals in Bar Harbor in August 2022 [VIDEOS]
There will be 7 cruise ships calling on Bar Harbor, making a total of 16 visits to Bar Harbor during the month of August. The American Independence with a maximum of 100 guests will arrive in Bar Harbor 4 times during the month of August. She will arrive on August 7, August 14, August 21 and August 28.
21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening August 13
For the past couple of years, I have been honored to serve as emcee of the annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening. This year, this moving event will take place on Saturday, August 13th on the Village Green in Bar Harbor. 2022 is the 21st Annual event. This year, all...
