Bar Harbor Food Pantry Has Urgent Need for Peanut Butter and Cereal

If you've ever dreamt of living high on a bluff, overlooking the water, in a stunningly beautiful house, then this Ellsworth home is for you. There's something magical about this house. Located at 140 Weymouth Way in Ellsworth, it's so secluded that it's hard to spot on the overhead Google map view. But rather than being deep in the woods, so all you see are trees, it sits on an embankment, overlooking Green Lake. So you have the quiet of the forest surrounding your house that fades into the landscape, as well as the incredible beauty of the lake. Perfect. And this house takes advantage of it all, with multiple decks overlooking the water and relaxation areas in the trees.

