Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash near Washington, Pecos

Read on www.fox5vegas.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Las Vegas police shut down northeast valley intersection after ‘serious’ crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have shut down a northeast valley intersection following a ‘serious’ injury crash. It happened Thursday afternoon at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane. At this time police have shut down Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions at Bledsoe Lane due to the severity of the crash. Drivers […]
L.A. Weekly
Eric John Bowers Killed in Hit-and-Run on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
49-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Essex Drive. Police responded to a crash on West Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive around 9:40 p.m. on July 30th. Furthermore, authorities said the crash involved a dark-colored sedan. According to LVMPD, Bowers was walking outside a crosswalk along Charleston when the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after barricade in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a barricade in the northeast valley Thursday afternoon. LVMPD said the barricade is in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive, near Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards. Police said a possible burglary was reported in the area. When officers...
Fox5 KVVU
Social media personality arrested by LVMPD RAID officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you come to Las Vegas to break the law, you will be held accountable even if you are a social media star. That is the message from LVMPD. Metro officers arrested social media personality Graham Liberal, who has millions of views on his car videos, after a tip about a car meet-up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northeast valley
UPDATE: Police have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade in the northeast valley. No other details have been released. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast valley. Police were called to the scene near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. According […]
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Mirage hotel on Las Vegas Strip; suspect arrested
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Mirage that left one man dead and two women injured.
Missing 16-year-old boy found safe
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels. “The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so […]
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigate homicide near Decatur, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an early Thursday morning homicide in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the 600 block of Yale Street near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue. The victim was visiting someone who lived in the area when the suspect approached him […]
Las Vegas police release ’10 Most Wanted’ list
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released their "10 Most Wanted" list which includes one woman and nine men, all wanted for crimes ranging from burglary to attempted murder of a police officer.
Fox5 KVVU
Trial for man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson set for 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy will tentatively face a jury in 2023. Terrell Rhodes is accused of killing Amari Nicholson and hiding his body near the Siegel Suites where he first went missing in May 2021. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Rhodes was babysitting Nicholson, his girlfriend’s child, and beat the 2-year-old to death after he wet his clothing, according to an arrest report.
news3lv.com
Teenager taken into custody for allegedly setting fires at Nellis AFB housing units
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A teenager was taken into custody for allegedly setting several fires at housing units on Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, according to Las Vegas police. Fire and security forces were called to respond to four fires at Nellis Landings housing units in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
news3lv.com
Bicyclist dies after apparent medical episode at Wetlands Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A bicyclist died after suffering an apparent medical episode while on a trail at Wetlands Park on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police. Officers were called around 3:48 p.m. to assist Clark County Park Police after a man was found unresponsive, said Lt. Brian Boxler with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas woman sentenced in shooting death of husband in 2021
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has learned her fate following the 2021 murder of her husband, who police say was killed while a friend listened over a live chat session. On May 23, Emily Ikuta entered an Alford plea more than a year after being charged with open murder in connection to […]
Fox5 KVVU
Firefighters discuss lifesaving swift water rescue of woman in North Las Vegas flood wash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman made an unexpected and wild ride down a valley wash in a monsoon rainstorm last Thursday. Now some firefighters are talking about the save. “They were saying she only had about a minute left to hold on. She looked as if she was in rough shape,” said Clark County Fire Department Captain Travis Grove.
news3lv.com
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: 13-year-old accused of setting several fires at Nellis AFB
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old girl is accused of setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Las Vegas police say officers responded to Nellis Air Force Base at about 9:32 a.m. on Sunday in response to...
Comments / 1