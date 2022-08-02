ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Floyd County Schools to consider pushing back of first day of school

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Floyd County Schools and the Board of Education are meeting this afternoon to decide if the start of the school year should be pushed back in response to the historic flooding that devastated many areas of eastern Kentucky, including Floyd County.

Floyd County residents on flood damage: ‘I’ve never seen this before’

According to the school district, class is currently set to return to session on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but many students homes were damaged in the floods and several bus routes have also been impacted.

School district officials say the meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the super intendent’s office in Eastern, Kentucky. There is no official word on how long the school district is considering pushing back the school year.

Floyd County Schools is also accepting a list of items to help students, staff, families and members of the community impacted by the floods.

Anyone able to help can drop off items from the following list at the Floyd County Board of Education located at 442 KY Route 550 in Eastern, Kentucky. For questions, contact Chief Facilities Officer Linda Hackworth at 606-874-2435.

The items the school district is accepting includes:

  • Water
  • Bleach
  • Brooms
  • Fans
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Plastic Totes and Containers
  • Laundry Baskets
  • Garbage Bags
  • Rakes
  • Shovels
  • Squeegees
Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky

The school district also released a statement on their website along with the list that reads: “There are no words to adequately express our appreciation and support of everyone affected. It is a very humbling experience to see people come from all over our wonderful state and country to support us in any way we needed them. It is uplifting to see the love within our community shine so brightly. Although a simple ‘thank you’ will never be enough, we want to make sure everyone knows what you did mattered.”

Yesterday, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office also released a list of flood relief resources and ways to help the community. That list is available here .

Those who are able to help those in need can also donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund through the fund’s website.

Comments / 1

