Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Addresses Lack of Impact Trade
After all the Juan Soto buildup, the Dodgers largely stood pat at the MLB trade deadline. San Diego wound up trading for the Nationals superstar, sending multiple top prospects and Luke Voit in exchange for Josh Bell and Soto. LA appeared to be kicking the tires on trades for Marlins starter Pablo Lopez and (or) Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. Instead, team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes made some moves around the margin.
Why the Yankees made controversial Jordan Montgomery trade, explained
There’s no such thing as too much pitching, unless you’re the New York Yankees. Why did Brian Cashman trade Jordan Montgomery at the deadline?. Montgomery was traded from an excess — at least that’s how Cashman reportedly viewed it. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cashman...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Nationals, White Sox, & Yankees With Massive Pitching Advantages)
My dog, Kemba, is currently napping on a comfy blanket between my legs as I type, curled up in the sweetest way with his paws overlapping each other. It's absolutely adorable, and tells me I need to go buy a bunch more comfy blankets. Luckily for us, today's MLB slate oozes with value and my pockets will be deeper once I'm through with this parlay.
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 5 (Yankees' Lineup Ready to Explode)
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high after a four-game win streak propelled them to a tie for first in the NL Central. Their pitching staff allowed just five runs total over the four wins, though Dakota Hudson faces a brutal matchup against the New York Yankees vaunted lineup today.
Reds Fans Are Seeing Signs Of A Dominant Future
As expected, the Cincinnati Reds were sellers at the trade deadline, trading away players such as Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle, and Brandon Drury. But they got a ton of solid prospects in return, which sets the stage for a bright future. In fact, some of the young pitchers the Reds...
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
Giants sign veteran OT Will Holden
The New York Giants added veteran offensive tackle Will Holden to the roster on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman replaces
