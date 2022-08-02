Parker Boudreaux, The Acclaimed, Willow Nightingale, More Set For 8/2 AEW Dark

Read on www.fightful.com
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
PWMania
New Champions Crowned on WWE NXT 2.0
The new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance and Carter won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to win the vacant belts on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode’s commercial-free premiere. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the other teams competing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
PWMania
Triple H’s Reaction When He Found Out Logan Paul Was Coming to WWE
WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Triple H commented on Logan becoming involved with WWE:. “You want me to be completely honest? I said ‘Who...
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Lana Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Her After She Split From Rusev On TV
When Rusev was first called up to the WWE main roster he was a force to be reckoned with and Lana was right by his side. However, in the summer of 2015 WWE decided to split Lana and Rusev up, and what followed was a relationship storyline involving Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Recently Vince McMahon retired from WWE and now Triple H is in charge of creative for the company. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Triple H’s new role as everyone from the fans to the talent are anxious to see what lies ahead. During an interview with ESPN,...
PWMania
Butch Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling
Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, is regarded for his skill in the ring and is one of the better technical wrestlers on the current WWE roster. Butch gave Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport his list of wrestlers he would include on Mount Rushmore during their conversation. Since everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly debatable question.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Orange Cassidy: AEW Is Moving Wrestling Forward, Britt Baker Calls It 'Very Progressive'
Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker believe that All Elite Wrestling is moving wrestling forward. Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been a buzzworthy promotion, and it has continued to evolve by adding a number of top-level stars. This ongoing growth has helped AEW establish its place as a legitimate competitor in the wrestling landscape.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/2): PAC Defends All-Atlantic Title; The Acclaimed And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/2) - KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) - The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price. - The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) - AEW All...
stillrealtous.com
Bryan Danielson On Why He Chose AEW Over WWE
Bryan Danielson spent years performing as Daniel Bryan in WWE, but in 2021 his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment expired and he decided to take a chance and jump to All Elite Wrestling. Since then Bryan has become one of the top stars in AEW. However, he’s said in the past that signing with AEW wasn’t an easy decision for him.
Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Unrelased WWE Themes, Talks Music, More | 2022 Interviews
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Jimmy Hart in a 2-for-1 Interview!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Derby City Street Fight! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/4/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 4, 2022. - PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight. - Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner. - Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus for the Digital Media Championship. - Masha Slamovich...
Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Hundreds Of Unreleased WCW Songs That WWE Did Not Buy
Jimmy Hart reflects on the many theme songs he's made throughout the years and some of them ending up in the care of Ted Turner’s organizations. Jimmy Hart is one of the most famous professional wrestling theme composers in history. He has had a hand in making the theme songs for Shawn Michaels, The Honky Tonk Man, Hulk Hogan, and more.
Butch Describes Backstage Atmosphere At WWE SmackDown Day Of Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement
On July 22, Vince McMahon announced he would be retiring as CEO of WWE. The news came around 4 p.m. ET with SmackDown set to go live at 8 p.m. ET. Butch was backstage at SmackDown described the atmosphere to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. "To be honest, up till...
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0