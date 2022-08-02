Rockies vs. Padres Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 2 (Back Darvish at Home)

Read on fansided.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 5 (Expect Runs on Top of Runs In L.A.)
Padres: +1.5 (-150) 8.5 (Over: -115/Under: -105) This is a game destined to hit the OVER. In the last seven days, the Padres and Dodgers have been absolutely spectacular on offense. San Diego is 1st in runs, 3rd in home runs and 5th in OPS. The Dodgers are 3rd in runs, 9th in home runs and 6th in OPS. Both teams are firing on all cylinders and have favorable matchups on the mound.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Nationals, White Sox, & Yankees With Massive Pitching Advantages)
My dog, Kemba, is currently napping on a comfy blanket between my legs as I type, curled up in the sweetest way with his paws overlapping each other. It's absolutely adorable, and tells me I need to go buy a bunch more comfy blankets. Luckily for us, today's MLB slate oozes with value and my pockets will be deeper once I'm through with this parlay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top WNBA Picks and Predictions Today (Sky Set To Bounce Back At Home Against Mystics)
We went 0-2 last night. That’s okay. As the great Cardi B once said, “Knock me down nine times/but I get up ten.” That’s how I feel coming into tonight. Today is another 2-game slate, with the Sparks and Dream facing off and the Mystics looking to knock off the Sky. The WNBA playoffs are just over 10 days away, so all of these games are getting more and more meaningful.
Why the Yankees made controversial Jordan Montgomery trade, explained
There’s no such thing as too much pitching, unless you’re the New York Yankees. Why did Brian Cashman trade Jordan Montgomery at the deadline?. Montgomery was traded from an excess — at least that’s how Cashman reportedly viewed it. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cashman...
MLB・
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. reveals troubling feeling behind struggles
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s well-documented struggles offensively have Atlanta Braves fans concerned. While Ronald Acuña Jr. may be an All-Star, it has not exactly been smooth sailing for the Atlanta Braves‘ most talented player since coming back from his torn ACL. Acuña may have gone yard in...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0