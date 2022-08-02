Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – August 2, 2022

Read on ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Approves Funds to Recruit, Retain Police
The Golden Valley City Council has approved financial incentives to retain and hire police officers. The approval came without discussion at this week’s council meeting. According to city documents, the incentives approved came about as a result of an agreement reached with three police officer unions. The incentives include...
City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel
The Quality Inn at 4601 Highway 13 West in Savage, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A longtime hotel in Savage is on the market and city officials are considering making an offer. The Savage City Council met behind closed doors for roughly an hour Monday...
Maple Grove Approves Future Pickleball Beer-Hall Complex
The Maple Grove City Council approved plans at its Monday meeting for an indoor pickle ball facility with a restaurant and beer hall. Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. is the development group behind the new business that will be called Pints & Paddle. The venue would be located in The Grove shopping center between Target and Home Depot. The precise location is adjacent to Crunch Fitness, which opened in January.
Blue Line Extension Route is set
The METRO Blue Line Extension officially has a new route after the Hennepin County Board and Metropolitan Council voted to adopt the revised route modification in June. These actions allow project leaders to move forward on this important transit project by continuing environmental, design, engineering and anti-displacement activities in preparation for the eventual full funding grant agreement application to the Federal Transit Administration.
Let's get rid of 'Edmund Boulevard' and stop honoring a white supremacist
Edmund Boulevard is a scenic, tree-lined street that parallels the West River Parkway, separated from it by a spacious green median. Many of us cross Edmund each day as we make our way toward the parkway or to the river itself. While we no doubt appreciate the abundant natural beauty, and the fine homes that line the street, how many of us have actually pondered the origin of the boulevard’s name?
30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
School of Leadership for Public Service scheduled to open this fall
A new Saint Paul charter school endorsed by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher could likely be one of the first of its kind in the country for attracting students interested in public service and law enforcement careers. The School of Leadership for Public Service is expected to open this fall...
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
Becker schools proposing policy to ban ‘divisive’ concepts from district
Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press reports the director of Abria Pregnancy Resources in St. Paul found the building vandalized Monday. Glass doors were broken, possibly with a rock, and red graffiti was spray painted on the building on University Avenue saying, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
Brooklyn Center Home Sustains Significant Damage After Overnight Storms
The outside of one Brooklyn Center home only tells half the story. Inside, is a shocking scene. The woman who lives there was sleeping late Tuesday night when her bedroom ceiling collapsed. Buried under debris, she miraculously got up without a scratch. Her husband was out of town at the time.
Almost all of the new apartments being built in the Twin Cities are rentals, not condos
The Twin Cities is in a decade-long multifamily residential housing boom, but almost none of the new construction consists of for-sale condos. It's nearly exclusively rental units.Why it matters: There seems to be plenty of demand for condos as people want fixed housing costs and opportunities to build equity. The few recent projects that were built have sold quickly.State of play: Twin Cities has seen a few condo projects in recent years, most notably the Eleven tower and RBC Gateway Tower in downtown Minneapolis, as well as smaller scale projects in Wayzata. But those have been priced mostly above $1...
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Hennepin Tech, Northwest Tourism Partner on ‘World Flavors Culinary Tour’
In Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, it’s not hard to find places offering food from regions well beyond Minnesota’s borders. Yet despite the different options, it’s not always easy to branch out, especially when you have to cook the food yourself. “I think there really is a...
Hiawatha Golf Course saga continues
Community members fight to preserve historic landmark. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is expected to vote on a resolution Wednesday, August 3 to hold a public meeting on the fate of Hiawatha Golf Course in South Minneapolis. A Park Board spokesperson told the MSR that the resolution, passed...
Maple Grove Celebrates National Night Out
The first Tuesday in August marks an opportunity to get to know your neighbors. In Maple Grove, the city celebrated the occasion with a free midday cookout. Maple Grove police helped host a National Night Out kickoff event at the Maple Grove Community Center. It’s an annual precursor to registered neighborhood block parties in the evening.
Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?
Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood Cemetery
Celebrating 150 Years with a Picnic-Style Gathering on Lakewood’s Front Lawn. WHAT: The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood Cemetery. 150 years ago, before there was a Minneapolis Park Board and before. Minneapolis art museums, if you were looking for a beautiful spot to picnic, see. stunning monuments, and...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Suspected lightning fire destroys home in Washington County
GRANT, Minnesota — A home in rural Washington County is now rubble following an overnight fire in the community of Grant. Fire officials are keeping members of the media a distance from the scene but it is clear from video that the roof on the structure has collapsed, and all that is left is a partial shell.
