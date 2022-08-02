TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.

