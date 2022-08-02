TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Read on kwhi.com
Joe Hernande-
2d ago
All the work available but instead of doing something honest with their lives no they resort to crime
7
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday after apparently shoplifting at the Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:05 Officer Connor Caskey was dispatched to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a theft. After investigation, Fredrick Williams Jr., 27 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Three people were arrested after traffic stops in Brenham, Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 12:20, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South for Expired Registration. After investigation, Driver, Christine Ann Tomczak, 44 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and was also found to have three outstanding warrants. They were through District Court for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Passenger,
fox7austin.com
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast Austin apartment complex
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin Thursday.
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
UT police investigate possible arson at Bastrop County university facility
The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.
Scene no longer active after Austin SWAT responds to business in north Austin
The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
KTSA
Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping. Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
kwhi.com
BURGLARY AT CHAPPELL HILL DOLLAR GENERAL UNDER INVESTIGATION
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a break-in early Tuesday morning at a business in Chappell Hill. The sheriff’s office says it received a report of a burglary at the Dollar General store on Highway 290 East after an employee noticed sheet metal had been cut on the northeast side of the building. Once inside, the employee found debris on the floor in the break room and a hole in the wall leading to the outside.
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting near north Austin hotel
A man faces a murder charge after another man was shot and killed near a hotel off North Lamar Boulevard on July 9.
KSAT 12
14-year-old old hit, killed by stolen car during pursuit in Round Rock; man arrested
A man was charged with murder after Round Rock police say he hit and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle. Leandro Brito-Martinez, 25, was taken into custody following the fatal incident on Sunday evening and charged with murder, records with the Williamson County Jail show.
APD searching for suspect of hit-and-run at Lavaca and W. Cesar Chavez
The Austin Police Department is searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that happened downtown in mid-July.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly beating, killing roommate in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and killing his roommate in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery. APD says officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 8500 block...
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
kwhi.com
FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES
Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.
Texas homicide suspect arrested in Colorado, 1 suspect still at large
A Texas homicide suspect was arrested in Colorado on Tuesday now leaving only one out of three suspects at large, according to a deputy U.S. Marshal.
fox44news.com
Man charged with putting camera in church restroom
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 4