Rosenberg, TX

ROSENBERG MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

By KWHI101.7
 3 days ago
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
News Channel 25

Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home

HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
PORTER, TX
Brenham, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brenham, TX
City
Rosenberg, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rosenberg, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
kwhi.com

BURGLARY AT CHAPPELL HILL DOLLAR GENERAL UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a break-in early Tuesday morning at a business in Chappell Hill. The sheriff’s office says it received a report of a burglary at the Dollar General store on Highway 290 East after an employee noticed sheet metal had been cut on the northeast side of the building. Once inside, the employee found debris on the floor in the break room and a hole in the wall leading to the outside.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
KHOU

Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
MONTGOMERY, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

Shooting kicks off eventful weekend for police officers

Warrants were obtained Monday afternoon for two males from Rosenberg wanted in connection with shooting incidents that occurred in and near Schulenburg on Friday, July 29. No injuries were reported but vehicles sustained gunshot damage, according to Schulenburg Police Chief Troy Brenek. He said initial charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle would be filed on 20-year-old Shermar MacAndrew…
SCHULENBURG, TX
Q92

Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man accused of kidnapping, raping 8-year-old girl in Pasadena

PASADENA – Pasadena police say an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped at knifepoint by a stranger on July 15. Damien Lavon Johnson, 27, is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Harris County Jail. According to...
PASADENA, TX
KFDM-TV

Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
HOUSTON, TX

