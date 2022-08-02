ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidates don't commit to supporting Trump in 2024

By WUWM 89.7 FM
wuwm.com
 3 days ago
CBS Minnesota

Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race

MADISON, Wis. — Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy" and that politicians who do it are "losing," the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent.Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that faults her not backing Trump in 2016 and brands her as "the ultimate Madison insider." Kleefisch, who is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, is a former two-term lieutenant governor.The winner of Tuesday's primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in what...
spectrumnews1.com

What's on the line Tuesday in Wisconsin for Trump, Pence?

WISCONSIN— Weeks after former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, former Vice President Mike Pence last week endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch. Pence came to Wisconsin to campaign with her on Wednesday ahead of next week's primary. "Pence would be part of the picture [if she won and]...
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Election Investigator's Memo Contradicts Initial Comments

(AP) The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman...
wuwm.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission tries to thwart fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has taken several steps to address isolated attempts to show weaknesses with the system of mailing out absentee ballots to voters. The commission's action this week comes after a small group of conservative activists, including in Racine, submitted false information to obtain absentee ballots in another attempt to show that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
wortfm.org

Tim Ramthun on Election Integrity and Running for Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Tim Ramthun, Republican Representative from Campbellsport, about election integrity, his platform, and his endorsements in the race for Governor. Tim Ramthun is currently serving his second term as Representative of Wisconsin’s 59th District.
wuwm.com

Changes to be aware of when voting absentee in Milwaukee

August 9 is the partisan primary election in Wisconsin, and many Wisconsinites have already voted. Since 2020, absentee voting has become increasingly popular among Wisconsinites. But there have been a number of changes to the process due to decisions by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the...
wortfm.org

Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.

Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
drydenwire.com

Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association

I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
cwbradio.com

Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes

(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
