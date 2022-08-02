Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidates don't commit to supporting Trump in 2024

Read on www.wuwm.com
Related
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. — Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy" and that politicians who do it are "losing," the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent.Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that faults her not backing Trump in 2016 and brands her as "the ultimate Madison insider." Kleefisch, who is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, is a former two-term lieutenant governor.The winner of Tuesday's primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in what...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Republican primary for Governor remains heavily contested with a week to go
Election information for UW-Madison students is available at vote.wisc.edu. For more information on ballots, registration or polling places regarding the Aug. 9 partisan primary, visit www.myvote.wi.com. Wisconsin Republican Governor candidates Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch are in a dead heat with less than two weeks before the...
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
What's on the line Tuesday in Wisconsin for Trump, Pence?
WISCONSIN— Weeks after former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, former Vice President Mike Pence last week endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch. Pence came to Wisconsin to campaign with her on Wednesday ahead of next week's primary. "Pence would be part of the picture [if she won and]...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Investigator's Memo Contradicts Initial Comments
(AP) The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission tries to thwart fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has taken several steps to address isolated attempts to show weaknesses with the system of mailing out absentee ballots to voters. The commission's action this week comes after a small group of conservative activists, including in Racine, submitted false information to obtain absentee ballots in another attempt to show that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin attorney general race; GOP candidates weigh in on issues
MILWAUKEE - The Republican candidates for Wisconsin attorney general are weighing in on the key issues in the race – just one week ahead of the August primary. Those include how to fight crime – and what to do with the state's abortion ban. The winner of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBAY Green Bay
Candidates for Wisconsin governor answer voters’ questions in town hall, hope to sway votes
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for governor on the Republican side of the ticket might be clearer for voters after the top three candidates participated in a town hall-style debate Monday. The event comes a week and a day before the state’s partisan primary on August 9. Recent...
wortfm.org
Tim Ramthun on Election Integrity and Running for Governor
The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Tim Ramthun, Republican Representative from Campbellsport, about election integrity, his platform, and his endorsements in the race for Governor. Tim Ramthun is currently serving his second term as Representative of Wisconsin’s 59th District.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
wuwm.com
Changes to be aware of when voting absentee in Milwaukee
August 9 is the partisan primary election in Wisconsin, and many Wisconsinites have already voted. Since 2020, absentee voting has become increasingly popular among Wisconsinites. But there have been a number of changes to the process due to decisions by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim Michels spends $12 million on Wisconsin governor run
Republican Tim Michels has spent nearly $1 million a week, for a total of nearly $12 million of his own money, in his run for Wisconsin governor.
wortfm.org
Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.
Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission will assist with investigation of fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to assist authorities as they investigate a Racine County man who admitted he committed voter fraud in order to prove a point. But the commission won't formally recommend charges in the case at the moment, saying it's not within their legal authority to take that step.
drydenwire.com
Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association
I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin Senate and Governor Races Shaping Up Differently After Democratic Candidates Drop Out
The senate race in Wisconsin became clearer this past week. Ahead of the August 9th primary, 3 of the four leading Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving Mandela Barnes as the candidate likely to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.
cwbradio.com
Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes
(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
Elections commission deadlocks on witness address guidance
The WEC deadlocked on whether to rescind guidance that says clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.
Comments / 1