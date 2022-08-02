Willoughby police look for hit and run driver who struck teenager riding bike

Read on www.cleveland19.com
Unlocked Landrover stolen from driveway, purse inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
On July 25 at 2:30 a.m. a suspicious man was reported in the area. He was wearing all black clothing, a face covering, and carrying a backpack. Officers found the 26-year-old Lakewood man and discovered he had a warrant for theft from a neighboring community. He was arrested. Fraud, Detroit...
Body camera video shows aftermath of deadly hit-skip crash in Cleveland, arrest of suspected driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera video from Cleveland police shows the aftermath at the scene of a crash where a 3-year-old child was killed while riding a bicycle. Several mangled bicycles can be seen on the sides of the roadway. Another video clip also shows the arrest of...
Lyndhurst police find car used in May murder; now they want the public’s help to identify 3 suspects
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Lyndhurst police said they have recovered the stolen vehicle used during the murder of a shoe store owner on Mother’s Day, May 8. Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot outside DFKickz, located in the 5400 block of Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m. Police said Ferguson died...
14-year-girl arrested after attacking her mother: Mayfield Police Blotter
A girl, 14, attacked her mother around 11p.m. July 26 after she broke down a bedroom door to get to the woman, who had removed the door handle. The girl was taken into custody and domestic charges are pending in juvenile court. Fraud: Creekwood Lane. A resident reported July 26...
Neighbor refuses to leaf stump remover do his job: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a residence at 3:25 p.m. July 19 about a neighbor dispute over the property line. They spoke with both parties who agreed there was a verbal dispute. The complainant had a contractor at his home trying to grind tree stumps. A verbal dispute occurred with conflicting statements. Both said they were threatened. Officers were able to calm the situation and the neighbor allowed the contractor to remove the stumps. Within the hour, however, the complainant called police again and said his neighbor attacked him with his cane and struck his cell phone. Police returned to his home. The resident told the officer the contractor was grinding the stumps when his neighbor approached and stood in front of the stump grinder yelling insults at both parties. The resident videotaped the incident with his phone. The neighbor became agitated and argued with the resident and the contractor. The neighbor then struck the complainant with his cane, hitting the victim’s phone. The incident was recorded on the phone. The victim was willing to pursue charges. The officer tried speaking to the neighbor about the incident. He said the complainant attacked him with a lawn rake. The officer, however, told the man the phone showed a different story. The officer cited the neighbor with disorderly conduct. The neighbor refused to listen to the officer and continued to be uncooperative, yelling insults at the officer and other parties involved. Those actions warranted a higher degree of the offense, which he received.
Hit-skip driver apprehended 40 minutes after leaving scene of crash: University Heights Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. July 30, a car crash occurred at Goodnor and Silsby roads. One of the drivers quickly left the scene. About 40 minutes later, police were alerted that the driver was in the area of Cedar Road and Washington Boulevard. Police located the damaged vehicle and the suspect,...
‘Aggressive driver’ shot at car during I-271 road rage incident, Pepper Pike police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an aggressive driver followed another vehicle into Pepper Pike before firing shots in a recent road rage incident. The road rage suspect pursued the victim’s vehicle for approximately 20 miles from the Ohio Turnpike onto I-271 northbound before shooting several gunshots. According to...
Oregon man charged with stalking Brunswick teen, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Timothy Nielsen, 43, of Gresham, Oregon has been charged with menacing by stalking and importuning, according to Brunswick Police. Police said that on July 28 around 6:58 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Cypress Drive for a report of a suspicious man. The man...
Bodycam video: Akron officer shoots suspect after deadly bar shooting
The Akron Police Department has released body camera video from an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
Two youths arrested at Solon Home Days, one for striking an officer in the face: Solon Police Blotter
At 9:45 p.m. July 30, police officers working security at Solon Home Days, held at Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road, dealt with a large group of disorderly juveniles.
Woman says husband tried to hold dog hostage: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman arrived at the police station at 12:20 a.m. July 29 and said her husband had kicked in the door at their home and attempted to hold their dog hostage for $50. Officers escorted the woman to her home to collect some belongings so she could stay somewhere else for the night.
‘No snitching’ code of silence makes it difficult for police to solve teen shootings
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenage brothers were shot and injured on New Year’s Day. Their case still remains unsolved. Cleveland Police told us part of the problem is the victims are not cooperating. And that’s something they see all too often. 19 Investigates looks into what can...
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police. Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot...
Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine during traffic stop
CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed K-9 Hulk and his handler seized methamphetamine and made an arrest after a traffic stop in Charlestown Township. The traffic stop was conducted on SR-5 for a moving violation, said PCSO. Indicators of criminal activity were observed, and...
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
Police in New Jersey search for bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police are asking for help finding a white tractor-trailer cab after witnesses reported seeing a woman inside screaming for help. South Brunswick police issued an alert after the woman was seen yelling for help near a car dealership Wednesday afternoon. A witness told police the...
Resident loses money selling on Facebook Marketplace: Bay Village Police Blotter
Resident loses money selling on Facebook Marketplace: Bay Village Police Blotter. On July 26 at 2:48 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the woman, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 24-year-old Sheffield Lake resident was arrested.
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras have proven to give crucial evidence to Cleveland Police when solving crimes. Police are hoping to secure funding from the city council to install additional cameras to solve and possibly prevent crimes. Surveillance cameras were critical in solving the recent murder of off duty Cleveland...
Motorcyclist who crashed during pursuit in Parma dies of injuries, police say
PARMA, Ohio — A 25-year-old Garrettsville man has died after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle Monday night while trying to elude police, authorities say. James Meadows was pronounced dead in the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police...
