Deebo Samuel contract: How rushing incentives could impact earnings of 49ers WR

Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon
Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
Yardbarker
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
Tom Brady won’t play in Buccaneers' preseason opener vs. Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were recently stripped of a pair of draft picks for tampering with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton when both were under contract with different organizations. Brady, who turned 45 Wednesday, will soon see the Dolphins, but he...
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
WR Jordan Addison says move to USC was only about football
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Addison said he didn’t know Southern California was the school for him until the moment he set foot on campus for his recruiting visit shortly after entering the transfer portal in May. And the Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver said anybody who thinks his decision was about anything but football really doesn’t know him at all. Addison realizes he left behind hurt feelings at Pitt, where he was the nation’s most prolific receiver last season while catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 TDs. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi has strongly suggested star players like Addison have been swayed by huge name, image and likeness deals at higher-profile schools like USC. Addison said there’s no truth to those insinuations, and they’re disappointing.
Yardbarker
How Much Will Packers’ Passing Game Change Without Adams?
By Aaron Rodgers’ estimation, 80 percent of the Green Bay Packers’ passing game went through Davante Adams. No, that wasn’t an exaggeration by the MVP quarterback. “I’d say that’s pretty accurate,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. Last season, Adams finished second in the...
ESPN's Field Yates likes Jets' Breece Hall in fantasy football (video)
The New York Jets have a promising presence in their backfield in rookie Breece Hall. New York made him the first running back selected at the 2022 NFL draft when he was plucked off the board in Round 2. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Hall should go pretty high in your upcoming fantasy football drafts as well.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Yardbarker
49ers Worked Out Three Players
Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.823 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when the Buccaneers waived him a few weeks into the regular season.
