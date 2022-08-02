Deebo Samuel contract: How rushing incentives could impact earnings of 49ers WR

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Addison said he didn’t know Southern California was the school for him until the moment he set foot on campus for his recruiting visit shortly after entering the transfer portal in May. And the Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver said anybody who thinks his decision was about anything but football really doesn’t know him at all. Addison realizes he left behind hurt feelings at Pitt, where he was the nation’s most prolific receiver last season while catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 TDs. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi has strongly suggested star players like Addison have been swayed by huge name, image and likeness deals at higher-profile schools like USC. Addison said there’s no truth to those insinuations, and they’re disappointing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO